But if the idea of making a new sports car catches on and the Roadster does make a comeback, what could we expect from a new interpretation of the original formula? Lightness and compact size would be key, and it’s near-certain to be electric.

Smart is committed to its vision of being an EV-only brand, but that shouldn’t stop it forging ahead with plans for a new sports car. Indeed, several established names will make the switch to electric over the next two years. Most recently, we learned about the new Alpine A110 due to be unveiled in 2026, which its maker says will weigh less than 1.5 tonnes and feature innovative in-wheel motors.

The next-generation Porsche Boxster and Cayman will also be ditching petrol power, as will the Lotus Emira and the Mazda MX-5.

Given the individual look of each of Smart’s current models, it’s impossible to say with any certainty what a next-gen Roadster may look like. We believe the design team would keep the original’s relatively lengthy wheelbase, with the wheels pushed out to the corners, plus the cab-rearward look and long bonnet. Features such as the contrasting side blade and rollover hoop could also be carried over.

But Allbutt clearly has reservations about how ready roadster buyers may be when it comes to embracing electric cars.

“I think a lot of people that drive these cars historically have been traditional car enthusiasts,” he told us. “Part of the joy of having the roof down, in case you have less hair to be ruffled nowadays, is also to hear the sound of the engine.

“Maybe there’s a new audience that would be looking at [an electric roadster] in a different way. I’m not quite sure yet as to who the buyers of that car really are. It’s too early to tell right now, but we’ll see.”

How those other sports cars perform could influence Smart’s decision to make a new Roadster. The brand is still half-owned by Mercedes, in tandem with Chinese group Geely, giving the company access to the latest technology and the ability to respond quickly to trends.

