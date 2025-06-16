Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Smart Roadster could return as an electric Mazda MX-5 rival

The Smart Roadster could be set for a comeback and our exclusive image previews how it could look

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Jun 2025
Smart Roadster exclusive image

Auto Express found out recently that Smart is preparing a successor for its ForTwo city car, which could leave the door open for the Smart Roadster to return.

Introduced back in 2003, the tiny, lightweight two-seater was respected for its balanced mid-engined layout. One noteworthy fan was legendary Formula One car designer Gordon Murray, who used a Roadster as his daily driver.

We asked Smart UK CEO Jason Allbutt about a new Roadster during an exclusive interview with Auto Express. He laughed, but seemed enthusiastic: “We used to have one of those in the family, and [it was] particularly good fun,” he told us.

“For a country that has more rain than probably any other European market, we are lovers of coupés and roadsters. So yes, I could see a possibility for such a car in the UK.”

As encouraging as that is to hear, Allbutt quickly added that there are no immediate plans to revive the Roadster. The brand currently has much bigger fish to fry, starting with the launch of its biggest model yet, the all-new Smart #5 SUV, which is due to go on sale this year.

Following soon after that should be a new electric family hatchback called Smart #6, which we expect to see in the coming months. Hopefully, by the time that arrives, we’ll have commitment from the brand and a vision for the new ForTwo city car.

But if the idea of making a new sports car catches on and the Roadster does make a comeback, what could we expect from a new interpretation of the original formula? Lightness and compact size would be key, and it’s near-certain to be electric.

Smart is committed to its vision of being an EV-only brand, but that shouldn’t stop it forging ahead with plans for a new sports car. Indeed, several established names will make the switch to electric over the next two years. Most recently, we learned about the new Alpine A110 due to be unveiled in 2026, which its maker says will weigh less than 1.5 tonnes and feature innovative in-wheel motors.

The next-generation Porsche Boxster and Cayman will also be ditching petrol power, as will the Lotus Emira and the Mazda MX-5.

Given the individual look of each of Smart’s current models, it’s impossible to say with any certainty what a next-gen Roadster may look like. We believe the design team would keep the original’s relatively lengthy wheelbase, with the wheels pushed out to the corners, plus the cab-rearward look and long bonnet. Features such as the contrasting side blade and rollover hoop could also be carried over.

But Allbutt clearly has reservations about how ready roadster buyers may be when it comes to embracing electric cars.

“I think a lot of people that drive these cars historically have been traditional car enthusiasts,” he told us. “Part of the joy of having the roof down, in case you have less hair to be ruffled nowadays, is also to hear the sound of the engine.

“Maybe there’s a new audience that would be looking at [an electric roadster] in a different way. I’m not quite sure yet as to who the buyers of that car really are. It’s too early to tell right now, but we’ll see.”

How those other sports cars perform could influence Smart’s decision to make a new Roadster. The brand is still half-owned by Mercedes, in tandem with Chinese group Geely, giving the company access to the latest technology and the ability to respond quickly to trends.

Can't wait for the Smart Roaster? Auto Express Find A Car can help you find the best deals out there on used Smart models...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

