New Smart #6 is coming to rival BMW's 3 Series, just not in the UK

There are no plans to bring the all-new Smart #6 to the UK, Auto Express can reveal.

Company insiders have confirmed that the sleek, luxurious, electrified saloon is only going to be sold in China, where the BMW 3 Series rival was unexpectedly unveiled earlier this week.

The #6 is Smart’s first saloon and the biggest car the brand has made yet, following on from the #1 compact SUV, #3 coupe-SUV and the newly launched #5 family SUV, which is now available through our Buy A Car service from less than £40,000. The #5 is the model that the #6 has the most in common with.

One reason the #6 won’t be coming here because it's a plug-in hybrid, and Smart is an electric-only brand in Europe. We had assumed there would be an EV version that could be launched in the UK and other markets, but Smart told us categorically there are no plans for such a model.

Smart claims the ‘Super Hybrid’ set-up in the #6, plus the #5 EHD that was launched in China in October 2025, offers better stability, smoothness, quietness, fuel-efficiency and range than typical plug-in hybrids or range-extenders. However we’ve been told there are currently no plans to bring it to the UK or Europe.