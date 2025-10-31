New Smart #5 EHD offers enormous 1,000-mile PHEV range

A plug-in hybrid version of the new Smart #5 with an enormous range of more than 1,000 miles has been launched in China. However Auto Express has learned there are no current plans to bring it to the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter.

The Smart #5 EHD Super Hybrid uses the latest PHEV technology from the Chinese conglomerate Geely, part-owner of Smart and responsible for the engineering of its cars. Mercedes, which established the brand, is the other part-owner and still takes control of design.

Geely’s so-called NordThor Hybrid 2.0 drivetrain uses a highly efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine that is claimed to return 64mpg after the battery is fully depleted. It works together with a three-speed DHT automatic transmission and a 268bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels.

Smart claims this car’s ‘Super Hybrid’ set-up offers better stability, smoothness, quietness, fuel efficiency and range than typical plug-in hybrids or range-extenders.

The e-motor is also designed to be highly efficient and is powered by either a 20kWh or 41.46kWh battery pack. The larger unit is capable of delivering more than 150 miles of range all on its own – plenty, Smart says, to handle a week’s worth of commuting. Although it is worth noting all the #5 EHD’s range and efficiency figures are based on the Chinese CLTC test cycle, not the tougher WLTP standard we use in Europe.