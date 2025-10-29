Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Smart #5 goes on sale, and it's bad news for the Tesla Model Y

The former city car maker’s first mid-size SUV offers up to 366 miles of range and can do 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

By:Ellis Hyde
29 Oct 2025
Smart 5 Premium - front 3/4

The all-new Smart #5 is now available to order, with prices starting from £39,800. That puts the bold, tech-centric electric SUV within spitting distance of the Skoda Enyaq, and means it’s £5,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y

There are no fewer than six specifications to choose from: Pro, Pro+, Premium, Pulse, Summit Edition and Brabus. However, there are no option packs or different powertrains to confuse matters. Basically, you get what you’re given with each one.

Every Smart #5 features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, 360-degree camera system plus lots of driver-assistance technology such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

The entry-level Smart #5 Pro uses a single 268bhp e-motor and a 76kWh battery. Its 288-mile range is just shy of the base Model Y’s 311 miles. Meanwhile, a maximum charging speed of 150kW means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up should take half an hour.

 The Pro+ model (available from £43,800) swaps in a whopping 100kWh battery and 358bhp e-motor that ups the range to up to 366 miles. That also falls short of the equivalent Model Y, which is good for 387 miles on a single charge, but again it costs £5k more than Smart. 

The Pro+ also benefits from an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows the #5 to charge at a scarcely believable 400kW. If you manage to find an ultra-rapid charging point capable of that speed, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take just 18 minutes.

That’s on par with the space-age Hyundai Ioniq 5 – another of the Smart #5’s key rivals – on which you can save more than £6,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

The Premium model (available from £47,300) gets the same powertrain, but adds more luxuries such as a 20-speaker Sennheiser stereo with Dolby Atmos surround sound, another 13-inch display for the front passenger, an augmented-reality head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats and an energy-saving heat pump. There are also more paint and interior colour scheme options. 

The #5 Pulse (which also starts from £47,300) doesn’t get all that extra tech, and instead it pairs the big 100kWh battery with dual electric motors for all-wheel drive and a combined 579bhp. It also adds five special off-road drive modes.

As the name suggests, the Summit Edition (available from £48,800) combines the all-wheel-drive set-up with a more 4x4-inspired look, courtesy of Terra Green Matte paint and Quasar Olive leather interior. 

Sitting at the very top of the line-up is the Smart #5 Brabus. It costs £51,800 – about £10k less than the new Model Y Performance – and features  21-inch monoblock wheels, lots of red accents inside and out, upgraded seats with Alcantara upholstery, and a 637bhp dual-motor drivetrain. The Model Y Performance has to make do with ‘only’ 454bhp.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

