New Smart #5 goes on sale, and it's bad news for the Tesla Model Y

The all-new Smart #5 is now available to order, with prices starting from £39,800. That puts the bold, tech-centric electric SUV within spitting distance of the Skoda Enyaq, and means it’s £5,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y.

There are no fewer than six specifications to choose from: Pro, Pro+, Premium, Pulse, Summit Edition and Brabus. However, there are no option packs or different powertrains to confuse matters. Basically, you get what you’re given with each one.

Every Smart #5 features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, 360-degree camera system plus lots of driver-assistance technology such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

The entry-level Smart #5 Pro uses a single 268bhp e-motor and a 76kWh battery. Its 288-mile range is just shy of the base Model Y’s 311 miles. Meanwhile, a maximum charging speed of 150kW means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up should take half an hour.

The Pro+ model (available from £43,800) swaps in a whopping 100kWh battery and 358bhp e-motor that ups the range to up to 366 miles. That also falls short of the equivalent Model Y, which is good for 387 miles on a single charge, but again it costs £5k more than Smart.