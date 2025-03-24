New 2027 Smart #2 to feature bespoke chassis, with help from Mercedes and Geely
Smart sees its new city car as core to its existence, so will pull out all the stops to make the new two-seat EV a gamechanger
The new Smart #2 will bring back the spirit and innovation of the original Fortwo, according to CEO Dirk Adelmann, who confirmed that the car will be developed from scratch in-house. The two-seat electric car will arrive by the end of 2026 with prices that could start as low as £20,000.
However, this type of tiny, two-seat EV doesn’t currently exist within its parent companies, so Smart is taking the development program into its own hands. Speaking with Auto Express at the Munich Motor Show, Adelmann told us: “There is no existing platform, so we will develop a smart and specific platform for the #2.”
To do that in 2025 is a massive challenge, so the brand will still need to lean on its two key shareholders, Mercedes and Chinese giant Geely. “We will grab from the shelf, whatever we can,” said Adelmann. “Mainly on the Geely side. We benefit from both sides in this adventure.”
And it’ll be done quickly, with a production car expected to be shown by the end of 2026 – representing an incredibly quick 24-month development period. Adelmann said: “We have learned a huge amount about developing cars quickly from our partners at Geely. There used to be this requirement to make sure a car was at 100 per cent from the moment it was launched, but the Chinese are more than willing to leave that one or two per cent on the table, which can be fixed later on with over-the-air updates.”
This suggests a changing of priorities to ensure that cars make it to market quickly, which is essential in an age of Chinese competition. However, despite this emphasis on speed, the new #2’s market is said to be 60-65 per cent European-focused. If you’re interested in buying a Smart, make sure you check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest Smart deals.
For now we only have a shadowy teaser that portrays little about this new model, but a concept car previewing the #2 should be just around the corner.
Will the new Smart #2 be electric?
Adelmann confirmed that Smart is committed to being an electric-only brand. “If you want to take the traffic decarbonisation seriously, you have to do electric,” he told us. “I'm 100 per cent convinced that we go that direction – all of us in the industry”.
It won’t just align with the brand’s sustainability mantra, but will also make the car easier to package and build. The original Fortwo, initially known as the MCC Smart City Car, was innovative to the point of extremes due to its ingenious packaging of an internal combustion petrol engine and gearbox between the rear wheels.
This time around, though, a relatively compact e-motor will most likely be mounted between the rear wheels, with a small battery likely to be placed underneath the cabin floor. It could lead to a slightly higher driving position than in previous generations, which will enhance outward visibility as well as the sense of interior space.
Adelmann also gave us some indication of range, telling us “our target is around double that of the old electric Fortwo”, suggesting that the new model will offer around 180-200 miles of range. In addition, the brand has a target to ensure the new #2 is no bigger than the last Fortwo, which is 2,695mm long.
What will the new Smart #2 look like?
Previous two-seater Smarts weren’t just known for their clever packaging, but also a distinctive styling designed around an exposed safety cell. This wasn’t just for style’s sake either, but a visual cue that it was still a safe car at all speeds, despite its tiny size.
Smart’s head of design, Kai Sieber, told Auto Express: “We loved the original monovolume, but today it’s very difficult to recreate due to pedestrian safety regulations.” Instead, expect a design that is both a successor to the previous ForTwo, and one that sits comfortably within the brand’s existing model range.
The original’s extreme proportions will be applied to the new #2, though, including flared wheelarches, big wheels and shrinkwrap-like bodywork to emphasise its solid stance. Our exclusive images give you some idea as to what the new #2 could look like with contemporary design details seen on Smart’s current models.
There are certain non-negotiables, according to Adelmann. “We will definitely have some Smart-family elements, like frameless doors or the space concept,” he told us. “We'll put the wheels in the corners. That we will keep.” The European boss added: “Interior space, functionality and versatility are essential. Depending on the segment, also the turning circle, parkability and so on.
Smart has not been afraid of integrating large digital interfaces into any of its contemporary models, and we suspect that will also be the case with the new #2. This will be combined with bright colours and playful details in other parts of the cabin design.
How much will the Smart #2 cost?
While Smarts have always been funky, they’ve never been particularly cheap. We expect this new generation of city car to cost in the region of £20,000 to £25,000. Some European companies are in the process of bringing low-cost EVs to market at under that figure, to which CEO Dirk Adelmann responded: “there’s no reason we can’t being [the #2] in at that price.”
We discussed the possibility of a ForTwo successor with Smart UK CEO Jason Allbutt in an exclusive interview, and he said the return of the cult-favourite city car could “help almost bring the brand together in a way, and I think it definitely could be a positive if it were to happen”.
Allbutt acknowledged that cost will be key for an entry-level model like this, however while “starting price is certainly important, I wouldn't say it's the be all and end all”. He added: “We still want to make sure we've got a premium product, and of course, one that has got a good range for a small electric car.”
The UK boss pointed out that the original ForTwo wasn’t created to be a bargain-priced model, and it would be a similar story with a #2. “We're not necessarily looking to have the cheapest car available in the market, but we are looking to make sure that we're affordable enough to generate enough volume, then not move too far away from our heritage or what we stand for,” Allbutt explained. “I don't necessarily see a difference completely between affordability and premium – I think you can be both.”
Smart has confirmed the new #2 will arrive in 2026, suggesting that much of the car’s design and engineering work has already been carried out. While it’ll be focused towards European sales, Smart’s Chinese connections through 50 per cent shareholder Geely mean it’ll also be offered in the Chinese market. And also explains its rapid development timeline.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Find a car with the experts