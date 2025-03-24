The new Smart #2 will bring back the spirit and innovation of the original Fortwo, according to CEO Dirk Adelmann, who confirmed that the car will be developed from scratch in-house. The two-seat electric car will arrive by the end of 2026 with prices that could start as low as £20,000.

However, this type of tiny, two-seat EV doesn’t currently exist within its parent companies, so Smart is taking the development program into its own hands. Speaking with Auto Express at the Munich Motor Show, Adelmann told us: “There is no existing platform, so we will develop a smart and specific platform for the #2.”

To do that in 2025 is a massive challenge, so the brand will still need to lean on its two key shareholders, Mercedes and Chinese giant Geely. “We will grab from the shelf, whatever we can,” said Adelmann. “Mainly on the Geely side. We benefit from both sides in this adventure.”

And it’ll be done quickly, with a production car expected to be shown by the end of 2026 – representing an incredibly quick 24-month development period. Adelmann said: “We have learned a huge amount about developing cars quickly from our partners at Geely. There used to be this requirement to make sure a car was at 100 per cent from the moment it was launched, but the Chinese are more than willing to leave that one or two per cent on the table, which can be fixed later on with over-the-air updates.”