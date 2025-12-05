Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Peugeot GTi masterplan revealed as boss rules out hot SUVs

Peugeot boss Alain Favey is rebooting GTi – and we ask him if SUVs and hybrids will follow the hot E-208

By:Phil McNamara
5 Dec 2025
Peugeot E-208 GTi - full front

Peugeot is “working on” more GTi models to follow next year’s hot E-208, the brand’s leader Alain Favey has told Auto Express. 

Soon after taking over in February the new CEO fast-tracked development of the Peugeot E-208 GTi hot hatch. “When I joined clearly some work had been done already, but it was not considered to be worthy of being launched for a million reasons,” reveals Favey during a meeting with Auto Express at Stellantis’ UK HQ.

So Favey lit a fire under Stellantis Motorsport - whose day job is engineering the 9X8 endurance racer along with Peugeot and Lancia rally cars - as well as Peugeot design. The team had four months to create the GTi’s performance makeover – flared wheelarches, front and rear spoilers, 18-inch alloys – to hit the deadline of a Le Mans 2025 unveil.          

Advertisement - Article continues below

With its wider tracks, trick suspension, sticky tyres and hefty 276bhp distributed across the front axle by a limited slip differential, the electric 208 GTi should be a serious piece of kit. Favey’s passion for the project shines through, promising a car whose class-leading power-to-weight ratio should dismantle zero to 62mph in 5.7-seconds.

Chassis set-up work is now intensifying, with the engineering team working to a deadline of June 2026 for the finished GTi’s commercial debut at the Le Mans 24 Heures.

More GTi models will follow

Given Favey’s passion for the project and the excellence of previous hot 308s, could more GTi models follow? “Yeah, definitely. At least we’re working on it. There will not be another GTi if it’s not a real GTi. But we are looking at different options,” he reveals.

Peugeot E-208 GTi - detail

The boss has ruled out pure combustion performance cars given punitive French taxes and potential fines for not meeting carbon targets, so could a GTi use a hybrid powertrain? 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“It could be a hybrid,” he agrees. “But we don’t want to fool anybody. People are such aficionados of hot hatches. You really need to have a product that is astonishing on the market, and the E-208 GTi will be.”

Driving sensations is one of Favey’s key pillars for the Peugeot brand in future, along with high quality and charismatic design. “We are known for our road-holding and a very specific driving position, our i-Cockpit with a small steering wheel.” The E-208 will also get a more direct steering set-up, which will enhance the car along with the suspension changes. 

Could the GTi brand extend to an SUV, to provide a revenue boost? “No. It is puristic but GTi stands for hot hatch. It’s not a hot SUV. Maybe others do it but we’re not going to do that,” says the boss.

“You will not believe this but we don’t see this as profit generation. It’s about sport, that’s really what it is. We don’t do Le Mans for profit objectives but for brand-building.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
4 Dec 2025
Which cars qualify for the Electric Car Grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the Electric Car Grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
3 Dec 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025
Obscure car question? Forget AI, ask an internet car forum
Opinion - obscure car questions

Obscure car question? Forget AI, ask an internet car forum

Dean Gibson explains why online owners’ forums are goldmines of motoring information
Opinion
29 Nov 2025

Most Popular

BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR
JLR designer Gerry McGovern and the Jaguar Type 00

Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR

One year on from the huge backlash at Jaguar going ‘woke’, the company’s chief creative officer departs
News
2 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content