Opinion

Obscure car question? Forget AI, ask an internet car forum

Dean Gibson explains why online owners’ forums are goldmines of motoring information

By:Dean Gibson
29 Nov 2025
Opinion - obscure car questions

There was a time when, if you didn’t buy a popular mainstream model as a used car, then you were likely taking a step into the unknown when it came to what could possibly go wrong. 

At Auto Express we can lend a helping hand with our used car buyer’s guides, but even we can’t comprehensively dive into what to look for on every single car ever sold. Let alone one that wasn’t even offered for sale in the UK.

But the one place where you can find this info is on the Internet. I’m not talking about a Google search – the hallucinations that its Gemini AI function comes up with can be pure fantasy or total gobbledegook – but rather the hundreds of owners’ forums that have been set up by dedicated fans and could help you in your time of need. 

Forums have been a resource that I’ve used many times in the past to help pinpoint and remedy different issues. Where can I get the odd fuses that were fitted to a mid-nineties Mazda 323F?

A forum helped me to find that out (Answer: an eBay seller). How common is it for Volkswagen’s 1.2 TSI petrol to suffer turbo failure, and where can I get it repaired cheaply? A quick search of various VW, Skoda and SEAT owners’ sites returned the answers I was looking for (A: not massively common). Is a grounding kit a worthwhile addition to a Nissan 350Z? Again, a forum came up trumps (A: it probably wouldn’t hurt).

There are forums covering every type of car, whether you need parts for an East German Trabant, or want to try and keep a Fisker Ocean electric vehicle on the road, upgrade a Subaru, or simply find a cheaper way to fix a Ford S-Max

Better still is that the worldwide nature of this resource means that you could even take a punt on a rare US or Japanese import and not be completely lost when it comes to maintenance, repair or sourcing replacement parts for it.

The other advantage is that forums bring a sense of community, too. Sometimes they’re associated with owners’ clubs, but more often than not, the cars that they cover are likely to be too ‘ordinary’ to have an official club of their own, so the forum will act as a location for like-minded individuals to come together. 

You will often find that every online forum has a ‘brains trust’ that will be able to help with all sorts of problems for the likes of you and me, who just want to keep their car on the road.

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

