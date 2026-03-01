Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

When, as a cub reporter, I interviewed Maggie Thatcher I was labelled a young Thatcherite. As a Telegraph columnist, certain folk called me an extreme right-winger. Then, when motoring editor at the Daily Mirror, I was written off as a communist.

Since then, I’ve been referred to as everything from a petrol industry apologist/lobbyist to an electric-vehicle hater. Never mind that during the past decade, most of my cars of the year were EVs: Jaguar I-Pace, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Renault 5 and Renault 4.

Truth is, I’m an EV fan. But this doesn’t prevent me from acknowledging their imperfections. That’s what I did two weeks ago when, via this column, I argued that new electric cars “normally” cost more to buy than equivalent ICE models; are “almost guaranteed” to have higher insurance premiums; and will “quite possibly” depreciate at a comparatively fast, financially painful rate.

A week later my colleague Tom Jervis wrote and published in Auto Express a detailed and fascinating article in which he asked one of the most important motoring questions of our times: Are EVs really cheaper? Tom’s ICE vs EV cost table focused solely on the cold, harsh numbers and confirmed that petrol cars, more often than not, work out cheapest during the buying, insuring and selling processes. On the other side of the ledger, he concluded that, in most cases, EVs cost less to service. And – assuming owners can regularly access cheap-rate home chargers and/or public charging units that aren’t of the rip-off variety – EVs are cheaper to recharge than petrol cars are to refuel.