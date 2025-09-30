And the results are all positive. The latest Performance is the most sophisticated Model Y yet in the chassis department; body roll is well contained through the corners, with just enough to make the driver aware of what’s going on in the sweetly-balanced chassis. Grip is excellent and while the stability control system can be a little restrictive, a new ‘Reduced’ mode allows for a little more slip. This means that if you get greedy with the throttle at the exit of a corner, that 454bhp is not averse to pushing the car from its rear axle - even in the dry.

We struggled to notice much of a difference between the two suspension settings, with the softer of the two very slightly less busy over all but the smoothest of surfaces. It's slightly less firm than the Ioniq 5 N, but also lacks some of that car’s body control over larger bumps. As in the standard Y, refinement is impressive - much improved since the mid-life updates.

While the motor regeneration is great for slowing down, the physical brake discs and pads don’t feel up to the task of slowing down something with so much straight line speed.

It’s a very effective tool at covering ground, then, but as before, it’s still a car which leaves a keen driver feeling rather detached from the action. The steering is the main point of blame here. The geometry changes are certainly positive - the Performance has lost much of the gloopy feeling that blights most other Teslas - but there’s little to no feedback on offer through the rim. This makes it very hard to judge the car’s limits of grip. The steering is too sensitive, too; it isn't really in sync with the response of the chassis. This level of feedback and driver involvement is something that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N gets very right, but Tesla still hasn’t got to grips with.

However, there’s one area where the Tesla is miles clear of the 5 N - literally. The Model Y boasts a claimed range of 360 miles. That’s 82 miles more than the Hyundai - though in the real world, we’ve struggled to achieve anywhere near the Hyundai’s claimed figure either. We’ll be putting the Model Y through a much more thorough range test soon, but before we started driving in a more spirited fashion, our efficiency was working out at an estimated range of just over 300 miles.

But for all of this, the biggest stumbling block with the Model Y Performance is that the standard car is so compelling. A long Range Rear Wheel Drive might not have a 3.5-second 0-62mph time, but at 5.4 seconds, it’s hardly slow. It’s not as sharp to drive, but the Performance lacks that final sparkle that would make it a true driver’s car. Add in the fact that the lesser version goes 387 miles on a charge and - crucially - costs £14,000 less, and it’s where our money would go.