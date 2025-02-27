New Tesla Model Y facelift 2025 review: more comfortable and refined than ever

Verdict

The new Tesla Model Y retains some of the quirks of its predecessor, and so comes with many of the same criticisms. But there are also plenty of small improvements which make it a more comfortable and refined package. To our eyes, it looks smarter than before, too. Thanks to the fact pricing is unchanged, it remains an attractive BEV option.

For many, the most exciting news about the facelifted Tesla Model Y will concern the price. Contrary to expectations, the heavily revised new car still starts at £44,990 for the single-motor standard range variant, yet offers a good level of standard equipment and few expensive option packages.

Design-wise, the Model Y takes inspiration from the polarising Cybertruck, which isn’t available in the UK or Europe. The SUV’s overall shape hasn’t changed that much, but there’s a full-width LED light bar at the front with separate headlights in the lower bumper, while to the rear there’s another lightbar hidden within the tailgate. The numberplate has been moved to the bumper, too. It won’t be to all tastes, but it certainly gives the now five-year-old Model Y a fresh lease of life.

However, if Tesla wants to continue to expand its already wide customer base, the new model needs to improve in one or two other areas. In particular, weaknesses in the chassis and steering were criticised before, with the Model Y suffering from a stiff ride and relatively poor refinement levels. According to the company, these have now been addressed, and on the basis of our first drive in an early production car in Germany, the tweaks have been broadly successful.

We tried the top version with 444bhp, all-wheel drive and the long-range battery. Tesla remains silent about the specifics of the battery, but a figure of 78.4kWh seems to be commonly accepted. In terms of range, that means a maximum 353 miles, according to WLTP figures.