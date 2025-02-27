New Tesla Model Y facelift 2025 review: more comfortable and refined than ever
The updated Tesla Model Y is an improvement over its predecessor, but many of its criticisms remain
Verdict
The new Tesla Model Y retains some of the quirks of its predecessor, and so comes with many of the same criticisms. But there are also plenty of small improvements which make it a more comfortable and refined package. To our eyes, it looks smarter than before, too. Thanks to the fact pricing is unchanged, it remains an attractive BEV option.
For many, the most exciting news about the facelifted Tesla Model Y will concern the price. Contrary to expectations, the heavily revised new car still starts at £44,990 for the single-motor standard range variant, yet offers a good level of standard equipment and few expensive option packages.
Design-wise, the Model Y takes inspiration from the polarising Cybertruck, which isn’t available in the UK or Europe. The SUV’s overall shape hasn’t changed that much, but there’s a full-width LED light bar at the front with separate headlights in the lower bumper, while to the rear there’s another lightbar hidden within the tailgate. The numberplate has been moved to the bumper, too. It won’t be to all tastes, but it certainly gives the now five-year-old Model Y a fresh lease of life.
However, if Tesla wants to continue to expand its already wide customer base, the new model needs to improve in one or two other areas. In particular, weaknesses in the chassis and steering were criticised before, with the Model Y suffering from a stiff ride and relatively poor refinement levels. According to the company, these have now been addressed, and on the basis of our first drive in an early production car in Germany, the tweaks have been broadly successful.
We tried the top version with 444bhp, all-wheel drive and the long-range battery. Tesla remains silent about the specifics of the battery, but a figure of 78.4kWh seems to be commonly accepted. In terms of range, that means a maximum 353 miles, according to WLTP figures.
After just a few miles, it becomes apparent that the chassis is now more balanced compared with its predecessor. It’s still taut, but while the pre-facelift Model Y dealt with every little bump straight away, the newcomer irons them out with noticeably more confidence thanks to the revised suspension at the front and rear.
At the same time, the Model Y is more stable on the road, and the ride feels safer and smoother, especially when driving quickly on highways. The steering has also been revised; while it was previously too twitchy for many people, it’s now more composed, yet still pleasantly direct, ensuring the driving experience is sufficiently sporty for a car of this type.
The improved noise insulation boosts refinement, and therefore comfort. Where the old Model Y let in significant wind noise at higher speeds, you are noticeably better isolated from the outside world in this new one. This is made possible by new materials and some extra padding inside, but also by special glazing that absorbs noise better.
The facelift has also seen Tesla say goodbye to the classic gear selector on the steering column. Instead, the forward and reverse gears, plus park, are selected using touch gestures on the central display. This sounds like it might take some getting used to, but in practice it’s surprisingly quick and intuitive, especially when manoeuvring.
One lever that did survive the revamp – unlike the latest Model 3 – was the indicator stalk, and that works in typically Tesla fashion, with a quick tap enough to activate it. The car then decides when it should be switched off again.
Most of the time this works well, but on the odd occasion – for example when changing lanes twice in quick succession – it turns off too early. Autopilot is also still an optional extra, and as before it maintains speed and keeps the car in its lane, while monitoring distance to the vehicle in front.
In practice, it does deliver a more relaxed way to travel, but there is an annoying peculiarity; if you actively intervene by moving the steering wheel, not only does the lane departure warning feature switch off, but so does the entire system.
Overall, though, the updated Model Y ushers in many small but noticeable improvements that make the overall package more rounded and better suited for everyday use. We’ll have a full drive on UK roads in the near future.
|Model:
|Tesla Model Y Launch Edition
|Base price:
|£59,990
|Powertrain:
|78kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|Power:
|444bhp
|0-60mph:
|4.1 seconds
|Top speed:
|125mph
|Range/charging:
|353 miles/250kW
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,790/1,921/1,624mm
|On sale:
|Now
