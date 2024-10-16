Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1: which is the best electric suv?

If any one brand can be credited for transforming the electric car landscape, it’s hard to look beyond Tesla. The Model Y is the company’s most successful model to date, and with 1.2 million sold in 2023, it was the world’s biggest-selling car last year. While the UK market isn’t quite its strongest, it still ranked fifth in the charts here last year, and remains in the top 10 so far in 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But with so many competitors flooding the market, standing still will mean falling back, which is why Tesla has introduced an improved model variant. The Long Range RWD is a new ‘range-topper’, but not in terms of price and spec; instead, it’s the version with the longest range. Priced from £46,990, it’s pitched at some very capable competition.

BMW makes many of the best EVs around. Strong efficiency, class-leading refinement and a driving experience that shows little compromise from its petrol models are becoming electric BMW hallmarks. Its competition for the Model Y comes in the shape of the iX1, so does one of the brand’s smallest electric models have the talent to overcome the Tesla, or do the Model Y’s updates keep it at the head of the pack?

Tesla Model Y

Model: Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD Price: £46,990 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 92kWh battery, 342bhp 0-62mph: 5.7 seconds Test efficiency: 3.7 miles/kWh Official range: 373 miles Annual VED: £0

On the outside, a new 74-plate registration is pretty much the only thing that separates this new Long Range RWD model from its predecessor, but that’s because the key changes come under the skin.