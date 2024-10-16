Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1: which is the best electric suv?

Tesla has given its Model Y Long Range family SUV an extra 90 miles of range. Can BMW’s best rival keep up?

By:Alex Ingram
16 Oct 2024
Tesla Model Y and BMW iX1 - front tracking 32

If any one brand can be credited for transforming the electric car landscape, it’s hard to look beyond Tesla. The Model Y is the company’s most successful model to date, and with 1.2 million sold in 2023, it was the world’s biggest-selling car last year. While the UK market isn’t quite its strongest, it still ranked fifth in the charts here last year, and remains in the top 10 so far in 2024.

But with so many competitors flooding the market, standing still will mean falling back, which is why Tesla has introduced an improved model variant. The Long Range RWD is a new ‘range-topper’, but not in terms of price and spec; instead, it’s the version with the longest range. Priced from £46,990, it’s pitched at some very capable competition. 

BMW makes many of the best EVs around. Strong efficiency, class-leading refinement and a driving experience that shows little compromise from its petrol models are becoming electric BMW hallmarks. Its competition for the Model Y comes in the shape of the iX1, so does one of the brand’s smallest electric models have the talent to overcome the Tesla, or do the Model Y’s updates keep it at the head of the pack?

Tesla Model Y 

Tesla Model Y - front tracking 32
Model:Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD
Price:£46,990
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 92kWh battery, 342bhp
0-62mph:5.7 seconds
Test efficiency:3.7 miles/kWh
Official range:373 miles
Annual VED:£0

On the outside, a new 74-plate registration is pretty much the only thing that separates this new Long Range RWD model from its predecessor, but that’s because the key changes come under the skin.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

The most important statistic to note here is the range; while a distance of 283 miles (WLTP) was the best that drivers of the old car could hope for, the new Model Y now lifts this figure by 90 miles to an impressive 373 miles, which ranks up there among the class leaders.

Tester’s notes

Tesla has yet to overhaul its smallest SUV in the same way that it has done with the mechanically similar Model 3 saloon. While there’s a lot to enjoy about the Model Y – especially with the new, more efficient powertrain – it won’t be too long before things improve a little further. We expect the Model Y’s facelift to mirror that of its smaller range mate – not only when it comes to the design tweaks, but with refinement upgrades such as acoustic glass and extra sound-deadening materials, plus revised suspension bushings.

BMW iX1

BMW iX1 - front tracking 32
Model:BMW iX1eDrive20 Sport
Price:£46,205
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 66.4kWh battery, 201bhp
0-62mph:8.2 seconds
Test efficiency:3.7 miles/kWh
Official range:293 miles
Annual VED:£0

The iX1 launched into an area of the market where Audi, Mercedes and Volvo had competent, but still flawed, options, leaving a large opportunity for BMW to draw premium buyers into a more complete package. At the time, the iX1 was the best of the bunch.

Since then, a less expensive and more efficient powertrain has been made available, which dropped the price of the entry-level eDrive20 to £46,205 – a near match for a base Tesla Model Y.

Tester’s notes 

Many of BMW’s latest creations have divided opinion when it comes to looks, but the brand has played things slightly more safely with the iX1. Large grille aside, the general shape is sharply styled yet chunky enough to appeal to the SUV crowd. Wheel sizes range between 17 and 20 inches – the latter a £1,530 option on M Sport models. Tesla, however, has played things even safer. 

The bubble-shaped roofline results in lots of space inside, but there aren’t many signature details that set the Model Y out as a Tesla.

Head-to-head

On the road

Performance has never been in short supply in the Model Y, and even though that’s not the priority for the Long Range RWD, it’s still class-leading in this area; its 0-60mph time of 5.7 seconds is a clear 2.9 seconds faster than the BMW takes to get to 62mph. However, the iX1 handles and steers more sweetly than the Tesla, as well as delivering better refinement and a superior ride (although it’s still too firm for our liking). 

Tech highlights 

The key upgrade to the Model Y here is that the existing Rear-Wheel Drive model has become a Long Range. For a £2,000 price bump, this means that it gains the larger battery fitted to the dual-motor models, but is even more efficient. The BMW instead uses a more modestly sized battery to improve its efficiency, and with 201bhp at its disposal in the base form here, the iX1 is 141bhp shy of this Model Y.

Tesla Model Y - car being driven by Auto Express chief reviewer Alex Ingram 32

Price and running 

Given the range and performance on offer, it’s hard not to conclude that the Tesla offers better value for money. The entry-level version of the iX1 starts from roughly £800 less than the Tesla, yet the BMW’s 293-mile WLTP range in base Sport spec is 80 miles short of its rival. At 3.7mi/kWh, the BMW’s test efficiency was the same as the Model Y’s, which matched it while offering much stronger performance.

Practicality

Excellent packaging means that the Model Y offers best-in-class passenger and boot space – it really is huge inside. Soft seats make it a very comfortable place to sit, regardless of whether you’re in the front or the back. The BMW is a physically smaller car – it’s a full 251mm shorter than the Tesla –  so both boot and interior space aren’t quite as generous. However, there’s still plenty of room inside for families. 

Safety

Both cars achieved excellent five-star ratings when assessed by Euro NCAP in 2022. The BMW’s Child Occupant Score was marginally higher than the Tesla’s, but the Model Y performed better in the Vulnerable Road Users, Adult Occupant and Safety Assist categories. Indeed, in the case of the second and third of those categories, the Model Y beat the BMW and every other car that was assessed that year.

Ownership

Tesla’s Superchargers form the most convenient charging network in the country by far. Simply plug in, take as much electricity as you need and the total amount comes out of your account via Direct Debit at the end of the month. The iX1 can make the most of a wide range of contactless charging networks (including Tesla’s), but at 130kW, it can’t match the Model Y’s 250kW peak charging speed.

Verdict

First place: Tesla Model Y 

Tesla Model Y - rear tracking 32

The Model Y has been jostling for position at the top of its class ever since it was launched, and during the intervening years it has matured into a stronger product. The revised entry-level powertrain has only reinforced its stronghold; the new pick of the line-up mixes a huge real-world range with brilliant performance and impressive efficiency.

If we’re being picky, there’s not a huge amount here for keen drivers to appreciate, but if you’re after a spacious, safe and frugal family car, the Model Y is hard to beat. 

Second place: BMW iX1

BMW iX1 - rear tracking 32

If you’re happy to sacrifice a bit of interior space for a car that takes up less room on the road or your driveway, then the BMW is still a fantastic alternative to the Tesla. In terms of tech and efficiency, it’s a match for its rival, while it’s also significantly better to drive – even if it isn’t as fast in a straight line.

We’d appreciate it even more if the iX1 had a compliant ride, and some buyers might hope for a slightly better range if this is to be their first or only family car, but it’s another hit for BMW, regardless.

Prices and specs 

 Tesla Model YBMW iX1
Our choiceLong Range RWDeDrive20 Sport
Price from/price of our choice£46,990/£46,990£46,205/£46,205
POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE  
Powertrain1x e-motor1x e-motor
TransmissionSingle-speed/rwd201bhp/250Nm
Power/torque342bhp/N/ASingle-speed/fwd
Transmission5.7 secs/135mph8.2 secs/116mph
0-62mph/top speed92kWh66.4kWh
Fuel tank3.7mi/kWh/373 miles3.7mi/kWh/293 miles
Efficiency (WLTP)250kW (0-80% 25 mins)130kW (10-80% in 29 mins)
CO2 emissions0g/km0g/km
DIMENSIONS  
Length/wheelbase4,751/2,890mm4,500/2,692mm
Width/height1,921/1,624mm1,642/1,845mm
Rear kneeroom680-989mm548-793mm
Rear headroom/ elbow room948/1,455mm962/1,449mm
Boot space (seats up/down)854*/2,041 litres490/1,495 litres
Boot length/width1,091/945mm985/1,005mm
Boot lip height600mm 695mm
Kerbweight/ towing weight1,979/1,600kg1,940/750kg
Turning circle12.1 metres11.9 metres
COSTS/OWNERSHIP  
Residuals (3yrs/36k miles)£24,721/52.6%£21,167/45.8%
Depreciation£22,269£25,038
Insurance group/quote/VED45/£1,749/£021/£1,111/£0
Three-year service cost£0£512
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£188/£375£185/£369
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£700£1,832
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery4 yrs (50,000)/4 yrs3 yrs (unlimited)/3 yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position2nd14th
Euro NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars97/87/682/98/5 (2022)86/89/76/92/5 [2022)
EQUIPMENT  
Metallic paint/wheel size£1,300/19 inches£700/18 inches
Parking sensors/reversing cameraF&r/360-degreeF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yes£1,680/yes
Leather trim/heated seatsFaux/yesNo/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard15.0 inches/yes10.3 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/yesYes/£1,100
USB count/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/£1,680
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoNo/noYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/no£540/yes
Adaptive cruise control/steering assistYes/yes£720

What we would choose 

Tesla Model Y

We’d stick with the standard 19-inch wheels, because the 20-inch alloys cost £2,100 and cut 22 miles of range. White is the only no-cost paint; our car’s blue costs £1,300 (as does black), while red and silver options are £2,600.

BMW iX1

BMW There are eight exterior paint finishes and a range of interior upholstery options, allowing greater scope for personalisation in the iX1. Most paints cost a modest £595 – although Frozen Grey is still a pricey £2,100 extra.

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

