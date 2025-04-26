Tesla Model Y vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Audi Q4 e-tron: an electric SUV battle royale

With all the headline-grabbing antics of its CEO, it can be easy to forget that Tesla actually builds cars. The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in both 2023 and 2024, but the brand’s sales have slipped in early 2025 – with some observers quite reasonably suggesting that the decline isn’t down to the merits of the cars themselves.

Even so, the firm’s engineers have been keeping their heads down, and the result is a heavily revised version of the Model Y. While it’s based on the existing car, there’s a lot new to take in, so are the changes enough to keep a car which previously showcased brilliant strengths, but a couple of niggling flaws, competing at the top of the table?

To find out, we’ve lined up the new model against two of its most capable rivals. For our first, it’s very much a case of ‘winner stays on’ in road tests. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is fresh from a recent victory over the BYD Sealion, where it proved it’s still among the best in the business.

And if it’s upmarket appeal you’re after, a premium badge might swing your decision. The Audi Q4 e-tron competes in very similar circles to the other two, but is there more to it than the lure of a posh brand logo on the nose?

Tesla Model Y

Model: Tesla Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive Launch Series Price: £61,000 Powertrain: 75kWh (est.), 2x e-motors, 375bhp (est.) 0-60mph: 4.6 secs Test efficiency: 3.9 miles/kWh Official range: 364 miles Annual VED: £620

The latest 2025 model-year updates are the most significant the Tesla Model Y has received yet, and look to focus on a wide range of improvements across the board.