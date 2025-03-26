Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BYD Sealion 7: can the fresh arrival defeat a firm favourite?

Go back barely a couple of years, and hardly anyone in this country would have any idea who, or what, BYD was. Maybe if you were a battery nerd, or you had an interest in buses then there would have been a chance, but that would have been the limit of its reach.

Yet since 2023, the Chinese brand has gone from zero to five distinct models, marking a rapid expansion rarely seen before in the UK.

The fifth car to join the range is the Sealion 7, which sits alongside its other aquatic-based rangemates, such as the Seal and Dolphin. Yet this EV arguably represents BYD’s toughest challenge to date, because it wades into a class of very competitive pure-electric SUVs.

The progress in the EV space means that one year’s Car of the Year winner can be next year’s also-ran, but one model which has managed to resist the march of progress better than most is the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Not only did the marque get so much right in the first place, but our favourite car of 2021 has since received a range of minor upgrades to keep it competitive, too. Have these gone far enough to compete with the latest car from one of the strongest new brands to emerge from China? Read on to find out.

BYD Sealion 7

Model: BYD Sealion 7 Design AWD Price: £49,290 Powertrain: 82.5kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 523bhp 0-62mph: 4.5 seconds Test efficiency: 2.6 miles/kWh Official range: 283 miles Annual VED: £620 (from 1 April 2025)

For a brand that’s relatively new to the UK, BYD hasn’t been shy about wading into some very competitive segments. More often than not, it has acquitted itself well, too.