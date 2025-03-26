Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BYD Sealion 7: can the fresh arrival defeat a firm favourite?

BYD’s latest arrival in the UK is the Sealion 7, and among the models the Chinese EV has in its sights is our 2021 Car of the Year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5

By:Alex Ingram
26 Mar 2025
BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front tracking34

Go back barely a couple of years, and hardly anyone in this country would have any idea who, or what, BYD was. Maybe if you were a battery nerd, or you had an interest in buses then there would have been a chance, but that would have been the limit of its reach.

Yet since 2023, the Chinese brand has gone from zero to five distinct models, marking a rapid expansion rarely seen before in the UK.

The fifth car to join the range is the Sealion 7, which sits alongside its other aquatic-based rangemates, such as the Seal and Dolphin. Yet this EV arguably represents BYD’s toughest challenge to date, because it wades into a class of very competitive pure-electric SUVs.

The progress in the EV space means that one year’s Car of the Year winner can be next year’s also-ran, but one model which has managed to resist the march of progress better than most is the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Not only did the marque get so much right in the first place, but our favourite car of 2021 has since received a range of minor upgrades to keep it competitive, too. Have these gone far enough to compete with the latest car from one of the strongest new brands to emerge from China? Read on to find out.

BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7 - front tracking34
Model:BYD Sealion 7 Design AWD
Price:£49,290
Powertrain:82.5kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 523bhp
0-62mph:4.5 seconds
Test efficiency:2.6 miles/kWh
Official range:283 miles
Annual VED:£620 (from 1 April 2025)

For a brand that’s relatively new to the UK, BYD hasn’t been shy about wading into some very competitive segments. More often than not, it has acquitted itself well, too.

The Atto 3 and Dolphin, its two smallest offerings to date, are its strongest models. And even though the Seal saloon can’t quite live with the best in the class, it’s still a compelling compact executive car in its own right. The Sealion 7 has the toughest task yet, though, pitching itself against everything from the Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 to the Renault Scenic and Ford Capri.

Tester's notes

Our Sealion 7 efficiency scores in the UK looked okay, if not outstanding for the class. They drew roughly level with the Ioniq 5’s, which are also average in this segment. It’s also worth noting that our initial drives of the car in Germany, including some autobahn running, harmed the range further.

Even at 70mph, we’ve found that many alternatives – particularly the Tesla Model Y and rivals from the VW Group – use less energy, so we’d look to one of those cars if you plan on finding an EV to do lots of motorway journeys.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front tracking34
Model:Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line Long Range AWD
Price:£50,900
Powertrain:84kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 321bhp
0-62mph:5.3 seconds
Test efficiency:2.6 miles/kWh
Official range:307 miles
Annual VED:£620 (from 1 April 2025)

It seems amazing to say it, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the longest-serving cars in this class now, such is the rate of progress and expansion of the family EV segment. Our 2021 Car of the Year isn’t simply lying down to let the latest competition walk all over it, though, because it’s received a number of nips and tucks for 2025.

Key among them for buyers who drive long distances will be the updated battery pack, which increases capacity from 77.4kWh to 84kWh. Along with tweaked aerodynamics, this has boosted the car’s range.

There are also changes to the interior and safety tech, while various chassis upgrades are designed to elevate the 5’s drive. A new shock absorber design aims to improve the ride, with a tougher cowl crossbar set to reduce steering vibration.

Reinforced sections around the rear axle look to boost stability and agility; they also reduce road noise, as has the addition of more sound insulation around the rear motor. The B-pillars have been toughened to improve protection in a side-on collision.

Tester's notes

Of all the detailed design tweaks  that Hyundai has introduced for 2025, one of the simplest is also one of the most welcome. That’s because now the Korean brand has finally seen sense and fitted a rear window wash/wipe system to the Ioniq 5.

While Hyundai isn’t the only firm guilty of not fitting one previously, it was silly to assume that the car’s aerodynamics would always keep it clean. In reality, you had to travel at motorway speeds to prevent it from collecting spray and grime – a concern that is now a thing of the past.

Head-to-head

BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 - face-to-face static34

On the road

There’s a clear jiggle to the BYD’s ride, which suggests its suspension is firm, but find a twisty road and it feels heavy and prone to body roll. The Hyundai is softer over bumps, yet still feels better tied-down through corners. It’s all relative, however, and even the Hyundai isn’t particularly sharp to drive. On paper, the Sealion is a little quicker than the Ioniq 5, but on the road it feels like there’s little to separate them.

Tech highlights

On the face of it, the BYD has the edge when it comes to battery capacity and outright power. But at nearly 2.4 tonnes, it’s more hefty than the 2.2-tonne Hyundai, too. The Ioniq 5’s 800-volt set-up allows it to recharge at up to 233kW, enabling a 10-80 per cent top up in just 18 minutes. The BYD’s maximum rate of 150kW can’t match its rival’s, and several other class contenders also have a higher peak rate.

Price and running

Testing in cold weather really showed just how much temperature affects efficiency. Both cars recorded 2.6 miles/kWh, which seems low, but we have previous experience with the Hyundai as a yardstick. We ran a pre-update Ioniq 5 on our long-term test fleet, and averaged 3.8mi/kWh in warmer weather. The Sealion’s stronger resistance to depreciation helps with its running costs.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front cornering34

Practicality

Neither car has class-leading space or practicality as an overall package. Both offer excellent rear legroom, but the Sealion’s headroom is disappointing for a model of this size. The Ioniq 5’s 520-litre boot is impressive on paper, but it’s fairly shallow, while the BYD’s has the same volume, yet is deeper and more useful. Both have front boots, but twin-motor Ioniq 5s get a 24-litre capacity; the Sealion 7 offers 58 litres.

Safety

Two things are very clear when driving these cars: both are loaded with standard safety tech, and both like to bong relentlessly with various warnings and alerts. But we find that although the Ioniq 5’s systems aren’t perfect, they are less intrusive to use while driving and are easier to switch off if you’d prefer to do without them. The Sealion’s lane-keep assist is far too aggressive with its corrections.

Ownership

Six and five-year warranties for the BYD and Hyundai respectively put both cars towards the top of the class for overall cover, while the Sealion 7 also gets a generous four years of breakdown assistance as standard. BYD has yet to be surveyed in our Driver Power customer satisfaction polls, while Hyundai was a little below the industry average last year, taking 17th overall out of 32 manufacturers.

Verdict

Winner: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front static34

Four years on from its launch and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains one of the most convincing and desirable family EVs money can buy. The updates introduced for 2025 have made an already impressive car even more likeable, with minor upgrades to its range, comfort, refinement and tech all making small but positive changes to the overall package.

Interior space is excellent, the drive is relaxing and smooth, and performance is competitive for the segment – even if the Sealion is marginally quicker. That one area aside, the Ioniq 5 has its Chinese challenger covered in almost every respect.

Buy a Hyundai Ioniq 5 now

Runner-up: BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7 - front static34

Depending on your priorities, the Sealion could be a very compelling car to live with. Few models in the class offer as much standard equipment, and even fewer are backed up by such a competitive breakdown and warranty package. Rear legroom is fantastic, too, even if headroom is tighter than we’d like.

However, the main issues come elsewhere: the chassis falls behind the competition in terms of ride and handling, the safety tech irritates and some models look pricey – despite their strong performance. None 
of these flaws is so fundamental that they couldn’t be fixed in a mid-life refresh, though.

Buy a BYD Sealion 7 now

Prices and specs

 BYD Sealion 7Hyundai Ioniq 5
Our choiceDesign AWDN Line Long Range AWD
Price from/price of our choice£49,290/£49,290£50,900/£50,900
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain2x electric motors2x electric motors
Power523bhp321bhp
Torque690Nm605Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/awdSingle-speed/awd
0-62mph/top speed4.5 secs/134mph5.3 secs/114mph
Battery capacity82.5kWh84kWh
Official range283 miles307 miles
Test efficiency/range2.6mi/kWh/215 miles2.6mi/kWh/218 miles
Charging150kW (10-80% 32 mins)233kW (10-80% in 18 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,830/2,930mm4,655/3,000mm
Width/height1,925/1,620mm1,890/1,605mm
Rear kneeroom737-995mm695-935mm
Rear headroom/elbow room879/1,504mm930/1,590mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)58/520/1,789 litres24/520/1,580 litres
Boot length/width1,041/1,010mm985 (1,185*)/1,040mm
Boot lip height771mm730mm
Kerbweight/towing weight2,340/1,500kg2,190/1,600kg
Turning circle11.7 metres12.0 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£25,202/51.13%£22,024/43.27%
Depreciation£24,088£28,876
Ins. group/quote/VED47/N/A/£62041/£1,028/£620
Three-year service costTBC£302
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£312/£623£305/£610
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,100£1,100
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery6yrs (93k)/4yrs5yrs (unlimited)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer positionN/A17th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsTBC88/86/63/88/5 (2021)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£1,100/20 inches£700/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsYes/yesPart/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard15.6 inches/yes12.3 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/yesYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFive/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

BYD Sealion 7 - rear cornering34

BYD Sealion 7: Each Sealion 7 in the range is so well equipped that there’s little scope for adding any optional extras. But we’d like more choice when it comes to paint colours; there are just four to choose from – none of which are exciting.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: The range-topping Ioniq 5 Ultimate can be customised with several option packs, which include remote parking and a 360-degree camera. Ultimate and N Line S trims are optionally available with digital side mirrors.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

