Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Tesla Model Y muscles out Toyota RAV4 to become world’s best-selling car

Tesla sold over 1.2 million Model Ys in 2023, making the SUV the first EV to be crowned as the world’s top seller for a calendar year

by: Tom Jervis
13 Jun 2024
Tesla Model Y

It’s confirmed: the Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, marking the first time an EV has topped the global car sales charts.

The Model Y, which has been on sale since 2022, has spearheaded the continued success of Elon Musk’s EV firm, occupying the spot as the UK’s best-selling electric car for two years running and picking up from where the Tesla Model 3 saloon left off in 2021.

With over 1.2 million units sold last year, Tesla’s electric family SUV beat long-time global bestsellers such as the hybrid Toyota RAV4 SUV – 2022’s chart topper – as well the historical best-selling car of all time, the Toyota Corolla

Advertisement - Article continues below

This data has been compiled by automotive industry intelligence firm, Jato Dynamics. In total, 78.32 million new cars were sold last year across 151 countries, with SUVs accounting for almost half of global sales.

Most notable was the fact the Model Y managed to secure its top spot, despite Tesla’s lack of presence in many emerging markets. Jato Dynamic’s senior analyst, Felipe Munroz, dubbed Tesla as “a brand made for the developed world”. 

“While it cannot currently target these markets, there is potential for emerging markets to be explored as an additional source of growth in the future.”

Things look a little less peachy for the Tesla Model Y when you look exclusively at the UK market, though; the last time the Tesla made it into the top 10 monthly sellers was all the way back in March, with no bespoke EVs currently on the list of the UK’s best-selling cars as of June 2024.

That said, while Elon Musk recently ruled out the arrival of an updated version of the Model Y before the end of this year, it’s possible the refreshed car, codenamed ‘Juniper’, could land early next year, featuring the same upgrades as the facelifted Tesla Model 3.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Dacia Bigster spotted: sub-£20k family SUV getting in shape for 2025
New Dacia Bigster front 3/4
News

New Dacia Bigster spotted: sub-£20k family SUV getting in shape for 2025

Dacia’s first foray into the mid-size SUV segment will be about the same size as the Ford Kuga, but cost much less
12 Jun 2024
The wait goes on: New Tesla Model Y facelift not coming in 2024
Tesla Model Y Long Range - front tracking
News

The wait goes on: New Tesla Model Y facelift not coming in 2024

The updated ‘Juniper’ version of the Tesla Model Y SUV won’t appear this year, says CEO Elon Musk
11 Jun 2024
Best electric SUVs to buy 2024
Best electric SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric SUVs to buy 2024

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
3 Jun 2024
Watch out G-Class: new Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept previews off-road focused variant
Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept front 3/4
News

Watch out G-Class: new Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept previews off-road focused variant

Never one to ignore its heritage, the Wagoneer S’s sleek style gets a rugged overhaul
31 May 2024

Most Popular

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats
10 Jun 2024
New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking
Road tests

New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate

The i5 Touring offers the same attractive qualities as its saloon counterpart, along with plenty of extra practicality
10 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month
Cupra Leon - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback
10 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content