Super hot Tesla Model Y Performance spotted for the first time at the Nurburgring
Subtle tweaks in store for Tesla’s supercar-baiting family SUV
The Tesla Model Y received a fairly significant update at the beginning of this year and now we can see a revised Performance version will soon re-join the all-electric family SUV’s line-up.
Rather suitably, given its more dynamic approach, we’ve caught it testing at the Nurburgring for the first time. And despite the camouflage, we can already make out the design tweaks (or lack of them) that are in store.
Unlike BMW’s M division, Mercedes-AMG or even Hyundai with its all-electric Ioniq 5 N performance EV, Tesla doesn’t go to great lengths to change the look of its more potent Performance or top-spec Plaid versions over the regular editions. For instance, we can see this test car sports an identical front bumper to the facelifted Model Y, with the new Cybertruck-inspired light signature.
At the rear it’s the same story, and despite the camouflage aiming to throw us, we don’t expect the shape of the rear light to change. Aside from an extended rear ducktail spoiler, the body of the Performance edition is unchanged over the regular Model Y.
However, when this edition goes on sale, there will be some elements that’ll give it away. For example, we can see the Performance has a new bespoke wheel design, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres for good measure. A typical design trait of Tesla’s Performance versions is red brake calipers and they are visible on the front of this test car. Plus, although we can’t be certain just yet, a lower ride height is likely.
With other editions of the Model Y, Tesla said its changes included a “retuned suspension, offering smooth handling, added comfort, more responsive steering and a quieter ride” – claims that were borne out when we drove the facelifted car in early 2025. We expect to see similar changes in the new Performance version, possibly along with a longer range, given that the other variants also gained improved range figures, with up to 387 miles in the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model.
There could be a boost in performance, too. In dual-motor Launch Edition guise, the upfated Model Y can go from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, 0.7 seconds quicker than the old dual-motor. The previous Model Y Performance completed the same sprint in 3.5 seconds, so an even lower figure would place it among the fastest SUVs in the world.
Inside, the new Performance edition should follow the other revised Model Ys, featuring the same redesigned centre console with a new slider mechanism to go over the cup-holders, and a new steering wheel with ‘Tesla’ script. Plus, instead of having two stalks as before, the new car has just one, with gear selection being done via the central screen. The infotainment system is the latest from Tesla, although it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display.
