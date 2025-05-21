Super hot Tesla Model Y Performance spotted for the first time at the Nurburgring

The Tesla Model Y received a fairly significant update at the beginning of this year and now we can see a revised Performance version will soon re-join the all-electric family SUV’s line-up.

Rather suitably, given its more dynamic approach, we’ve caught it testing at the Nurburgring for the first time. And despite the camouflage, we can already make out the design tweaks (or lack of them) that are in store.

Unlike BMW’s M division, Mercedes-AMG or even Hyundai with its all-electric Ioniq 5 N performance EV, Tesla doesn’t go to great lengths to change the look of its more potent Performance or top-spec Plaid versions over the regular editions. For instance, we can see this test car sports an identical front bumper to the facelifted Model Y, with the new Cybertruck-inspired light signature.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the rear it’s the same story, and despite the camouflage aiming to throw us, we don’t expect the shape of the rear light to change. Aside from an extended rear ducktail spoiler, the body of the Performance edition is unchanged over the regular Model Y.

However, when this edition goes on sale, there will be some elements that’ll give it away. For example, we can see the Performance has a new bespoke wheel design, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres for good measure. A typical design trait of Tesla’s Performance versions is red brake calipers and they are visible on the front of this test car. Plus, although we can’t be certain just yet, a lower ride height is likely.