Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Tesla Model Y L six-seater leaked in China

The long-wheelbase Model Y hasn’t been confirmed for the UK market yet

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Jul 2025
Tesla Model Y leaked - front 3/4 from patent office

A new Tesla Model Y L six-seat version has been leaked on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information website, giving us our first undisguised look at the longer, more practical iteration of the American firm’s hugely-popular electric SUV.

The leak not only includes images to give us a look at the Model Y L (‘L’ seemingly standing for ‘long-wheelbase’), but reveals some key technical information, too. Compared to the standard car’s 4,760mm length, the Model Y L is 186mm longer - 150mm of that comes from expanding the distance between the two axles. Tesla has also increased the height of the L version, from 1,624mm to 1,668mm.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Those changes mean that the Model Y L now has space for six occupants with two up front, two in the middle and two in a third row. That’s still not quite as capacious as the old Tesla Model Y model - which came with the option of seven seats. 

If the patent images are anything to go by, the Model Y L will also get a new design of 19-inch wheels, a new boot lip spoiler and a new gold paint finish. 

The patent filing suggests a dual-motor powertrain for the Model Y L with potentially 455bhp - more than the 375bhp output of the AWD dual-motor model we get in the UK. The long-wheelbase version does have to lug around some extra weight, however - 2,088kg compared to the regular-sized car’s 1,997kg kerbweight. 

Tesla Model Y leaked - rear end from patent office

The addition of a more versatile Model Y should help Tesla’s sales figures over in the crucial Chinese market, where the firm recently experienced a 12 per cent drop in sales over the first half of the year. There’s no word yet on whether the Model Y L will come to the UK, though with BYD recently overtaking Tesla in the UK sales charts here, we might yet see reinforcement of the brand’s mid-sized electric SUV range.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best family cars to buy 2025
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2025

Family cars come in a variety of shapes, from hatchback to SUV. But which is best for you?
Best cars & vans
16 Jul 2025
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
July 2025 Best mid-size SUV - header image

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
10 Jul 2025
Tesla Model Y review
Tesla Model Y - main image

Tesla Model Y review

US firm has given its electric Tesla Model Y SUV its biggest makeover so far to keep it competitive
In-depth reviews
26 Jun 2025
Super hot Tesla Model Y Performance spotted for the first time at the Nurburgring
Tesla Model Y Performance - dynamic front 3/4

Super hot Tesla Model Y Performance spotted for the first time at the Nurburgring

Subtle tweaks in store for Tesla’s supercar-baiting family SUV
News
21 May 2025

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
17 Jul 2025
Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front action

Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop

The second of Merc’s new-era EVs is here in the form of an attractive estate with a huge range
News
14 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content