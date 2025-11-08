Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more

The Tesla Model Y Standard is proof that electric cars with decent build quality and strong real-world range don't need to be expensive! There's one small hitch though...

By:Holger Preiss
8 Nov 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard - front tracking 15
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Verdict:

With the Model Y Standard, Tesla shows that real-world, long-range electric cars don't have to be expensive. This German-built EV offers range, quality, and a surprising amount of driving fun for less than 40,000 Euros. It’s a shame that, for now, it’s not coming to the UK.

They say EV pioneer Tesla is faltering. Sales figures are declining worldwide, and interest is waning, especially in Germany. The reasons for this may be many, but it can't be down to the cars themselves – especially since the Americans have proven with the Tesla Model Y facelift that they aren't resting on their laurels.

To make the Model Y even more attractive, Tesla is turning a decisive screw: that of the price. While still not confirmed for the UK, a new entry-level ‘Standard’ model has just gone on sale in Germany for 39,990 Euros (approx. £35,000). Despite its deliberate simplicity and reduced specification, it offers a lot more than a Volkswagen ID.4 does – a car that currently starts from £36,995.

Despite its simple specification, the 4.8-metre-long Model Y Standard looks elegant in a certain way. The front end does without unnecessary trinkets; there’s no lightbar, for example, no flair for the front bumper, and no excessive spoiler on the boot lid. This Model Y also removes the lightbar between the tail lights, and visually, you don't miss it.

This less is more approach continues inside, which has a cool, Nordic feel but radiates a simple elegance in equal measure. Instead of leather seats, the upholstery here is covered with a mixture of grey textile and synthetic-leather inserts in the shoulder area. Likewise, the doors and dashboard are spanned by extra fabric inlays. The choice of materials and colours is reminiscent of the elegantly understated interiors you’ll find in some Volvo models.

New Tesla Model Y Standard - rear tracking 15

Crucially, on our first test drive of the Model Y Standard, there was nothing to complain about regarding the general build quality. Nothing rattled or rustled – not even when driving over harsh cobblestones or through nasty potholes.

So, what's powering the base model? It gets a single e-motor on the rear axle, but Tesla is keeping its performance data under wraps, as it so often does, along with any detailed battery specifications. In that respect, we are left to speculate based on what facts we have to hand.

Those facts include the 1.9-tonne Model Y accelerating from 0-62mph in 7.2 seconds, though it feels faster on the road. If you keep your foot down, you'll keep going to 125mph – something that happens smoothly and without delay.

For range, Tesla claims a maximum distance of 534km (332 miles) on the WLTP test cycle – citing a consumption of 13.1kWh/100km (4.7mi/kWh). Taking this data together, we can assume that the battery has a capacity of around 70kWh, and that the motor produces roughly 300bhp and about 420Nm of torque.

You’ve a choice of two drive modes. Anyone favouring the 'Standard' setting instead of the energy-saving 'Chill' mode can expect the control systems to intervene early during brisk acceleration and dynamic cornering. Yet you hear them working more than you feel them which, thanks to the direct steering with good feedback and a well-tuned chassis, ensures that the driving flow is not disturbed.

New Tesla Model Y Standard - interior, car being driven by Holger Preiss from Auto Bild15

The only unpleasant surprise on our first drive is the jerky traffic-jam assistant, which given the maker’s experience in this area is quite disappointing. After all, Tesla offers an Enhanced Autopilot package for £3,400 (on the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive in the UK) that is supposed to be capable of almost fully autonomous driving.

Otherwise, the mighty-looking central display is the crucial control centre for all the driver's needs. The buttons on the steering wheel are used to call up the wiper function, the driving programmes, or adaptive cruise control. The exact settings are then made via the display, as usual. This may be unfamiliar at first, but the formatting is quick to understand, and avoids the nested submenus found on this car’s rivals. And yes, there’s an indicator stalk was retained for the facelift.

The display also serves for the entertainment package. In addition to Tesla Theatre (Netflix, YouTube, Disney+), there is Tesla Arcade with a rich selection of games – important for time spent at a Supercharger. Here, with an automatically preconditioned battery, the Model Y Standard charges at up to 175kW. This promises a charging stop of just under 30 minutes to get the battery from 20 to 80 per cent.

The Model Y continues to impress when it comes to space, too. With 835 litres of boot space with the seats up and a massive 2,118 litres when folded flat, this EV beats almost anything on the market. There's room for more than just the charging cable under the false boot floor, and the frunk is brilliant for stowing small items.

The space available for passengers in the rear is also extremely generous, plus the seats are surprisingly comfortable and suitable for long journeys. Particularly praiseworthy is the fact that the front seats are set so high that you can lounge in row two with your legs stretched out. Dare we say, it’s almost reminiscent of a chauffeur-driven limousine.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Tesla Model Y Standard
Price:N/A
Powertrain:70kWh battery (est), 1x e-motors
Power/torque:295bhp (est) / 420Nm (est)
Transmission:Single-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:7.2 seconds
Top speed:125mph
Range:332 miles
Max charging:175kW (20-80% in <30 minutes)
Size (L/W/H):4,797/1,982/1,621mm
On sale:Not in UK
