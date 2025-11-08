New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more

Verdict:

With the Model Y Standard, Tesla shows that real-world, long-range electric cars don't have to be expensive. This German-built EV offers range, quality, and a surprising amount of driving fun for less than 40,000 Euros. It’s a shame that, for now, it’s not coming to the UK.

They say EV pioneer Tesla is faltering. Sales figures are declining worldwide, and interest is waning, especially in Germany. The reasons for this may be many, but it can't be down to the cars themselves – especially since the Americans have proven with the Tesla Model Y facelift that they aren't resting on their laurels.

To make the Model Y even more attractive, Tesla is turning a decisive screw: that of the price. While still not confirmed for the UK, a new entry-level ‘Standard’ model has just gone on sale in Germany for 39,990 Euros (approx. £35,000). Despite its deliberate simplicity and reduced specification, it offers a lot more than a Volkswagen ID.4 does – a car that currently starts from £36,995.

Despite its simple specification, the 4.8-metre-long Model Y Standard looks elegant in a certain way. The front end does without unnecessary trinkets; there’s no lightbar, for example, no flair for the front bumper, and no excessive spoiler on the boot lid. This Model Y also removes the lightbar between the tail lights, and visually, you don't miss it.