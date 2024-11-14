Groundbreaking new Jaguar GT: huge price, power and plans for the 4-door EV revealed
Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover gives Auto Express the very latest on 2026’s most keenly anticipated car: the Jaguar four-door GT
The courageous new dawn for Jaguar grows nearer as its groundbreaking four-door GT will finally be revealed to the world in the summer of 2026, Auto Express can confirm, but before then our exclusive image offers a sneak peek at what the era-defining EV will look like.
The car may not have been revealed in 2025, as was originally intended, but Jaguar’s new beginning continues to rapidly gather pace. The brand is now moving to what managing director Rawdon Glover described as “the end of the beginning, the end of the first phase”.
Speaking before giving Auto Express a ride in the Jaguar GT prototype and a very early look at the production version of the four-door GT car, Glover reiterated his belief in the approach of moving Jaguar away from its mainstream position, despite the controversy the Type 00 concept car created around the world when it was unveiled late in 2024. Our meeting with Glover came days after the Type 00 concept car’s designer, Gerry McGovern, unceremoniously left the firm.
“The irony of the whole furore [around the concept car] is that this car is taking us back into the territory where it has that wow factor like nothing else on the road, rather than very competent saloons and SUVs,” Glover told Auto Express. “We’ve got a history of breaking the mould and starting again, and this is an answer to the question of ‘What should a 21st century Jaguar look like?’.
“It should look like nothing else on the road, lower slung, dramatic proportions, sense of drama; it is a statement and a car that will not go unnoticed,” Glover continued. “It’s what a Jaguar should look like and this is where Jaguar is at its best: the E-Type, XJ220, XJS, XJC – at the time a Jaguar wasn’t anything that looked like that, and this is why we’re doing the four-door GT first.”
How much will the Jaguar GT cost?
According to the Jaguar chief, the brand is moving to a “centre of gravity” of around £140,000 for its new car, which is yet to be named, although it will come with an entry price of around £120,000. Glover insisted that Jaguar has got the ability to work at the higher price, but said it is “conditional”. He continued: “It needs to be executed well, we need to offer an incredible level of service – which is a given – and it’s got to be great. If we execute well, this will work.”
Glover said there is a gap between the top premium brands just below that level, and the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, which are at £280,000-plus. “It’s something we have done in the past, and when we clinic unbranded, people are thinking uber-luxury, and more than 1,000PS for the top-end of premium… there is a space for us to be in.”
What the four-door GT won’t do, however, is come with a range of trim levels. There will be a base car, but Glover says bespoke services “are expected at that level”, so a high level of customisation and very limited-run special edition models at much higher price points are on the cards. “Lots of competitors do bespoke personalisation, and then it’s elastic,” he told Auto Express. “The expectation is that if you are selling a car like that, I want to make it my own, and then there is a much higher level of revenue. Short runs or bespoke cars are part of our product plan.”
Electric power only, a 400-mile range and 1,000bhp
Jaguar maintains that the car will only ever be electric-only, with the company having no desire or ability to slot in an internal combustion powertrain, and its managing director is adamant that this is still the correct decision. “The most important thing is that it won’t be bought just because it is an electric car,” he said. “People buy these cars because they want to picture themselves getting out of it, want it to look stunning, want it to be a relaxing place to be inside. The powertrain is a long way down the list.”
Though engineering specs are light on detail, the four-door GT will feature a tri-motor layout with total power of around 1,000bhp and a real-world range of around 400 miles. Charging capability should see 200 miles of range added in around 15 minutes, and rear-wheel steering will mean a turning circle to match a Honda Civic.
Orders for the Jaguar GT will open in the second half of 2026, with first cars delivered to customers in just over a year from now.
What is Jaguar’s new design direction?
Although the various prototype cars we’ve seen spy shots and taken a ride in have been disguised, it’s clear that Jaguar is pursuing a different route to other brands with its styling. Glover explained the thinking behind the look of the car in a previous interview earlier in 2025: “We live in a world of small wheels, cars sitting high to package the battery, and that look like they were designed in a wind tunnel to maximise the range.”
“We will do the opposite – vehicles that can create an emotional and visceral reaction with the driver. It needs to be a great driver’s car, but one you can drive mile after mile without it being draining, and it must be engaging. The chassis people say they have huge scope to make an engaging drive, but it’s got to drive like a Jaguar.”
The British brand’s boss rejected any hint of nervousness about the new direction. “I’m not saying it will be easy – there will be a lot of conquest and we will definitely sell to multi-car Range Rover households,” he replied. “What is the alternative? Look at what is happening elsewhere – would I want to go into the mid-market or low-end and slug it out?”
He said JLR is enjoying success when it comes to making beautiful, desirable vehicles with great design, pushing into higher price points. “We’ve done it with Range Rover, and most recently with Defender.” According to Glover, the new Land Rover Defender has doubled in price but tripled in volume compared with the previous long-standing model. “What we did with Defender was that the product transformation came first, and the brand after. With Jaguar, we are doing it simultaneously.”
He also rejected concerns about moving to an electric vehicle-only plan, commenting that “very few” buyers of six-figure Jaguars will be single-car households; if 430 miles isn't enough range for them, then they will likely also have access to another car.
“Visceral and emotional is why people buy cars at this price point, powertrain is way down. It’s about the brand, exterior design, interior design, and how the vehicle handles; people aren’t choosing because of the powertrain,” he said. “This car will be ready in late 2026, so the platform will be used for seven or eight years. To liken it to ice hockey, players skate to where the puck is going, not where it is now.”
