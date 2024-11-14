The courageous new dawn for Jaguar grows nearer as its groundbreaking four-door GT will finally be revealed to the world in the summer of 2026, Auto Express can confirm, but before then our exclusive image offers a sneak peek at what the era-defining EV will look like.

The car may not have been revealed in 2025, as was originally intended, but Jaguar’s new beginning continues to rapidly gather pace. The brand is now moving to what managing director Rawdon Glover described as “the end of the beginning, the end of the first phase”.

Speaking before giving Auto Express a ride in the Jaguar GT prototype and a very early look at the production version of the four-door GT car, Glover reiterated his belief in the approach of moving Jaguar away from its mainstream position, despite the controversy the Type 00 concept car created around the world when it was unveiled late in 2024. Our meeting with Glover came days after the Type 00 concept car’s designer, Gerry McGovern, unceremoniously left the firm.

“The irony of the whole furore [around the concept car] is that this car is taking us back into the territory where it has that wow factor like nothing else on the road, rather than very competent saloons and SUVs,” Glover told Auto Express. “We’ve got a history of breaking the mould and starting again, and this is an answer to the question of ‘What should a 21st century Jaguar look like?’.