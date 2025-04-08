New Smart #5 Brabus goes totally over the top with 637bhp

Less than three weeks since Smart revealed all the facts and figures for its biggest car yet, the covers have come off the Smart #5 Brabus – the brand’s fastest and most powerful model to date. Based on the same platform and 800v architecture, it turns the #5 recipe up to 11.

The Smart #5 Brabus uses an identical 100kWh (94kWh usable) battery as the #5 Premium, but it’s linked to an uprated dual-motor powertrain producing a combined 637bhp. Despite weighing the thick end of 2.4 tonnes, that’s sufficient to send the mid-size SUV from zero to 62mph in 3.8 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 130mph.

In the official literature, Smart doesn’t detail any changes to the chassis, or any specific performance hardware, but while being walked around the car, Smart Europe’s head of product management, Xuan-Zheng Goh, told us the #5 Brabus features a “unique suspension tune”. He also told us the Brabus business was “involved in the development” from the outset, presumably to ensure the driving experience backs up the racier looks.

That said, the Brabus doesn’t represent a huge visual step-change over the standard #5. The arches haven’t been flared, but new bumpers and side skirts do give the performance range-topper a bit more presence, complimented by a set of 21-inch monoblock alloy wheels and red brake callipers. There are red accents all over, in fact, including on the roof and mirror caps, plus bespoke red badges hidden throughout.