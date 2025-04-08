Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Smart #5 Brabus goes totally over the top with 637bhp

The hot dual-motor Smart #5 Brabus SUV gets a 100kWh battery, 637bhp and 335 miles of range

By:Richard Ingram
8 Apr 2025
Smart 5 Brabus - front18

Less than three weeks since Smart revealed all the facts and figures for its biggest car yet, the covers have come off the Smart #5 Brabus – the brand’s fastest and most powerful model to date. Based on the same platform and 800v architecture, it turns the #5 recipe up to 11.

The Smart #5 Brabus uses an identical 100kWh (94kWh usable) battery as the #5 Premium, but it’s linked to an uprated dual-motor powertrain producing a combined 637bhp. Despite weighing the thick end of 2.4 tonnes, that’s sufficient to send the mid-size SUV from zero to 62mph in 3.8 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 130mph.

In the official literature, Smart doesn’t detail any changes to the chassis, or any specific performance hardware, but while being walked around the car, Smart Europe’s head of product management, Xuan-Zheng Goh, told us the #5 Brabus features a “unique suspension tune”. He also told us the Brabus business was “involved in the development” from the outset, presumably to ensure the driving experience backs up the racier looks.

Smart 5 Brabus - rear

That said, the Brabus doesn’t represent a huge visual step-change over the standard #5. The arches haven’t been flared, but new bumpers and side skirts do give the performance range-topper a bit more presence, complimented by a set of 21-inch monoblock alloy wheels and red brake callipers. There are red accents all over, in fact, including on the roof and mirror caps, plus bespoke red badges hidden throughout.

Otherwise, it gets the same LED light clusters and segmented lightbar at the front – a design feature mirrored to the rear. Seven colourways will be offered, including matte and two-tone variants with a contrasting roof. We understand every #5 Brabus will get the panoramic halo roof as standard.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the subtle makeover continues, with more red detailing and 256-colour ambient lighting. Having sat inside the car, it’s clear Smart has focused on improving perceived quality on the #5, and the Brabus lifts things further with heated and cooled microfibre seats, an Alcantara steering wheel and plenty of contrasting stitching.

Richard Ingram in the Smart 5 Brabus

The hi-tech, three-screen layout first seen on the #5 Premium is standard fit on the Brabus version, comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and two 13-inch displays for the central infotainment system and passenger screen. There are bespoke Brabus menus and settings, as well as a Brabus drive mode with simulated engine sounds, plus a ‘Rocket’ launch function. Customers are also treated to a 1,190-watt, 20-speaker Sennheiser Signature sound system with Dolby Atmos.

The 800v architecture means the #5 Brabus shares the title of Britain’s fastest charging car with its standard sibling. The peak 400kW charge speed eclipses even the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 18 minutes. Smart emphasises that this is only achievable under “optimal conditions”, however.

Prices and UK specs are still to be confirmed, but a starting price of 60,900 Euros in Germany would see the #5 Brabus significantly undercut similarly-powerful rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT – though both of those cars get bespoke chassis, suspension and brake upgrades to help them handle their added performance. It’s understood the flagship #5 will be available to order before the end of the year.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars on sale...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

