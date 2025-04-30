The Q4 e-tron has been a huge hit for Audi, sitting in the top three best-selling electric cars in the UK for the past three years in a row. Now, to maintain momentum, the car maker has given its mid-size electric SUV a mid-life refresh.

There’s a new exterior, a revised cabin, fresh technology and better range, but most importantly the Audi Q4 e-tron is now cheaper than before, too.

Sitting below the A6 e-tron and the Q6 e-tron, the Q4 e-tron is the entry-level model in Audi’s all-electric line up and now it kicks off at £46,260 - £1,095 less than before.

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That price is for the Q4 e-tron ‘Sport’ with the least powerful electric motor, the ‘performance Sport’ gets a more powerful one starting at £50,960 and then the Q4 e-tron quattro performance Sport starts at £55,960 with a dual-motor setup.

The range continues to the S line which starts at £49,300 and then the Black Edition from £52,210 and finally the Vorsprung which is between £58,960 and £68,660 in quattro Performance guise. The ‘Sportback’ coupe-SUV variant adds £1,900 over the standard SUV throughout the range.

First deliveries of the new Q4 e-tron are expected to start in Europe this summer, with UK cars arriving shortly after.