New Audi Q4 e-tron: the cheapest Audi EV just got even cheaper
Audi’s second best-selling car has just been made even better
The Q4 e-tron has been a huge hit for Audi, sitting in the top three best-selling electric cars in the UK for the past three years in a row. Now, to maintain momentum, the car maker has given its mid-size electric SUV a mid-life refresh.
There’s a new exterior, a revised cabin, fresh technology and better range, but most importantly the Audi Q4 e-tron is now cheaper than before, too.
Sitting below the A6 e-tron and the Q6 e-tron, the Q4 e-tron is the entry-level model in Audi’s all-electric line up and now it kicks off at £46,260 - £1,095 less than before.
That price is for the Q4 e-tron ‘Sport’ with the least powerful electric motor, the ‘performance Sport’ gets a more powerful one starting at £50,960 and then the Q4 e-tron quattro performance Sport starts at £55,960 with a dual-motor setup.
The range continues to the S line which starts at £49,300 and then the Black Edition from £52,210 and finally the Vorsprung which is between £58,960 and £68,660 in quattro Performance guise. The ‘Sportback’ coupe-SUV variant adds £1,900 over the standard SUV throughout the range.
First deliveries of the new Q4 e-tron are expected to start in Europe this summer, with UK cars arriving shortly after.
If you don’t want to wait for the new Q4 e-tron, there are loads of used Audi Q4 e-trons on the Buy a Car service with prices starting from under £16,000.
Audi Q4 e-tron: range and powertrains
So what do new Q4 e-tron buyers get for their money? Well, throughout its life, the Q4 e-tron has been updated with small upgrades to the battery’s efficiency. Audi has gone further in 2026 by introducing new electric motors that help extend the range of the two battery options, at 63kWh and 82kWh. Audi claims that the new motors boost efficiency by 10 per cent, increasing range between 10 or 20 miles across the line-up.
The standard Sport model with the 63kWh battery and single motor (the power of which remains unchanged at 201bhp) can travel 273 miles on a charge, up from 251 miles. Opt for the more aerodynamic Sportback and you’ll get 280 miles.
The ‘performance’ trim level gets the larger 82kWh battery and more powerful 282bhp single-motor set-up, and it’s also the Q4 e-tron that’ll go the farthest: 359 miles for the SUV and 367 miles for the Sportback.
The dual-motor quattro models get a marginal bump in power to 295bhp, and as a result of the extra motor, the range drops to 346 miles, or 356 miles for the Sportback.
The Q4 e-tron quattro Performance has 335bhp on tap from the dual-motor system, which is unchanged from before (as is the 5.4-second 0-62mph time). What has changed is the range, which now stands at 336 miles or 344 miles for the Sportback, which is up from 320 miles. The quattro Performance models are also the only ones to get a bump in charging speed, up from 175kW to 185kW, bringing the 10 to 80 per cent time down to 27 minutes.
The range and power changes in the Q4 e-tron mirror the recent upgrades provided to its sister models from Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.5. Like those cars, the Q4 e-tron also gets new bi-directional charging capability – the first fitted to any Audi.
Audi Q4 e-tron: interior and equipment
There are some rather significant alterations to Audi’s entry-level EV’s dashboard in 2026. As standard in the Sport there’s an 11.9-inch driver’s display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen in one complete unit – very much like the systems in the A6 and Q6 e-trons. On top-spec Vorsprung trim levels there’s a new 12-inch passenger-side display, which can show navigation, vehicle settings, radio stations or smartphone pairing.
The redesigned dash has also brought with it a new centre console shape and two wireless smartphone chargers, plus a revised interior door trim. New standard-fit features like sport seats and ambient lighting have been added, too.
Audi Q4 e-tron: design tweaks
Along with the e-tron GT and the Q8 e-tron, the Q4 e-tron was one of the first to build the current family of all-electric Audi e-tron models. As such, it makes sense that the 2026 model has gained some visual amendments to bring it into line with the newer Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron.
Our previous spy shots hinted at some minor tweaks, but now we can see the Q4 e-tron has gained new bumpers front and rear with a slightly more protruding fake diffuser around the back. The blanked-off grille at the front gets new inserts and is now colour-matched to the body.
The lights are also new. At the front there are optional matrix LED headlights with a new signature. To the rear, the overall cluster remains the same with the central light bar, but the light design itself has been changed with ‘second-generation’ OLED technology. Audi has also added three new exterior colours and five new wheel designs to the Q4 e-tron range, including the 20-inch and 21-inch rims on the SUV and Sportback.
Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...