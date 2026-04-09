Staying competitive in the ever-changing electric car market is a tricky feat, but one that Volkswagen is hoping to do by upgrading its ID.4 and ID.5 – revealed here with new batteries, longer ranges and more power.

Even though Volkswagen will soon replace the ID.4 with the next-generation ID. Tiguan, these updates should help keep the brand’s electric family SUV fresh alongside rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota bZ4X and its sister model from Skoda, the Enyaq.

Starting with the battery changes, the ID.4 in Pure Essential and Pure Match specification now come with a 58kWh capacity instead of 52kWh, as does the ID.5 Pure Match.

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In the ID.4, this equates to a rise in maximum range from 222 miles to 265, and in the ID.5 from 227 miles to 272. The rear-mounted single-motor output has risen, too – from 168bhp to 187bhp. Despite the range and power increases, there’s no price change for the small battery models, with the ID.4 starting from £36,995.

The ID.4 and ID.5 in Pro Essential, Match and Black Edition trims all now get a 79kWh battery, instead of a 77kWh unit. The ID.4’s range is unchanged at 347 miles, while the ID.5 goes from 344 miles to 351. Power remains the same for the ID.4 and ID.5 Pro versions with a 282bhp electric motor.