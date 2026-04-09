Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Updated Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 get power and range boosts

Volkswagen is still looking to keep the ID.4 and ID.5 fresh, despite the imminent arrival of the ID. Tiguan

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Apr 2026
Updated VW ID.5 GTX

Staying competitive in the ever-changing electric car market is a tricky feat, but one that Volkswagen is hoping to do by upgrading its ID.4 and ID.5 – revealed here with new batteries, longer ranges and more power. 

Even though Volkswagen will soon replace the ID.4 with the next-generation ID. Tiguan, these updates should help keep the brand’s electric family SUV fresh alongside rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5Toyota bZ4X and its sister model from Skoda, the Enyaq.

Starting with the battery changes, the ID.4 in Pure Essential and Pure Match specification now come with a 58kWh capacity instead of 52kWh, as does the ID.5 Pure Match.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the ID.4, this equates to a rise in maximum range from 222 miles to 265, and in the ID.5 from 227 miles to 272. The rear-mounted single-motor output has risen, too – from 168bhp to 187bhp. Despite the range and power increases, there’s no price change for the small battery models, with the ID.4 starting from £36,995

The ID.4 and ID.5 in Pro Essential, Match and Black Edition trims all now get a 79kWh battery, instead of a 77kWh unit. The ID.4’s range is unchanged at 347 miles, while the ID.5 goes from 344 miles to 351. Power remains the same for the ID.4 and ID.5 Pro versions with a 282bhp electric motor. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The dual-motor 4Motion ID.4 in Pro Match and Pro Black Edition forms has the same 77kWh battery as before, but the electric motors now produce a combined 297bhp and the range has been increased from 325 miles to 341. ID.4 and ID.5 Pro cars command a £570 price rise over their predecessors.

Strangely, the range-topping ID.4 and ID.5 GTX models come with a smaller 77kWh battery than before; previously it had 79kWh. VW says that “thanks to efficiencies elsewhere”, their respective ranges have improved – from 322 miles to 326 in the ID.4 GTX, and 327 miles to 331 in the ID.5 GTX. Power stays the same for both at 335bhp, although there is a £655 price increase, with the ID.4 GTX now starting at £52,900.  

Updated VW ID.4

The new models usher in a series of other upgrades, too. There are new vehicle-to-load and bi-directional charging capabilities to power things like camping equipment or power tools. And the haptic steering wheel controls, which could easily be pressed inadvertently and were an annoyance to many, have finally been replaced with physical buttons. 

Other tweaks include new 19-inch steel wheels on Pure Essential trims, an electric bootlid as standard on the Pure Match and a new optional 230-volt power socket. 

The old ID.4 and ID.5 were eligible for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant; VW says it is reapplying for the new cars to receive the grant. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
2 Apr 2026
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2026
Best April Fool&#039;s jokes - header image

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2026

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2026
Volkswagen and Cupra battery fire recall affects 93k EVs, 2k in the UK
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Volkswagen and Cupra battery fire recall affects 93k EVs, 2k in the UK

Volkswagen Group has recalled roughly 93,000 cars globally due to a battery module that can overheat and potentially catch fire
News
26 Mar 2026
Volkswagen ID.5 review
Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Black Edition - front

Volkswagen ID.5 review

Coupe-SUV version of the ID.4 costs more, carries less and offers marginal efficiency gains over its sibling
In-depth reviews
26 Mar 2026

Most Popular

Used Cupra Born (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: the EV the VW ID.3 wishes it was
Used Cupra Born - front

Used Cupra Born (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: the EV the VW ID.3 wishes it was

A full used buyer's guide on the Cupra Born that's been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
6 Apr 2026
Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155 - header

Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155

First report: New SUV joins our fleet and starts life with a road trip to Kent
Long-term tests
6 Apr 2026
Move over Ford Puma: China’s Jaecoo 7 is the UK’s best-selling car
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

Move over Ford Puma: China’s Jaecoo 7 is the UK’s best-selling car

More than 10,000 examples of the Jaecoo 7 were registered as the new ’26 registration was introduced
News
7 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content