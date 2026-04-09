Updated Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 get power and range boosts
Volkswagen is still looking to keep the ID.4 and ID.5 fresh, despite the imminent arrival of the ID. Tiguan
Staying competitive in the ever-changing electric car market is a tricky feat, but one that Volkswagen is hoping to do by upgrading its ID.4 and ID.5 – revealed here with new batteries, longer ranges and more power.
Even though Volkswagen will soon replace the ID.4 with the next-generation ID. Tiguan, these updates should help keep the brand’s electric family SUV fresh alongside rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota bZ4X and its sister model from Skoda, the Enyaq.
Starting with the battery changes, the ID.4 in Pure Essential and Pure Match specification now come with a 58kWh capacity instead of 52kWh, as does the ID.5 Pure Match.
In the ID.4, this equates to a rise in maximum range from 222 miles to 265, and in the ID.5 from 227 miles to 272. The rear-mounted single-motor output has risen, too – from 168bhp to 187bhp. Despite the range and power increases, there’s no price change for the small battery models, with the ID.4 starting from £36,995.
The ID.4 and ID.5 in Pro Essential, Match and Black Edition trims all now get a 79kWh battery, instead of a 77kWh unit. The ID.4’s range is unchanged at 347 miles, while the ID.5 goes from 344 miles to 351. Power remains the same for the ID.4 and ID.5 Pro versions with a 282bhp electric motor.
The dual-motor 4Motion ID.4 in Pro Match and Pro Black Edition forms has the same 77kWh battery as before, but the electric motors now produce a combined 297bhp and the range has been increased from 325 miles to 341. ID.4 and ID.5 Pro cars command a £570 price rise over their predecessors.
Strangely, the range-topping ID.4 and ID.5 GTX models come with a smaller 77kWh battery than before; previously it had 79kWh. VW says that “thanks to efficiencies elsewhere”, their respective ranges have improved – from 322 miles to 326 in the ID.4 GTX, and 327 miles to 331 in the ID.5 GTX. Power stays the same for both at 335bhp, although there is a £655 price increase, with the ID.4 GTX now starting at £52,900.
The new models usher in a series of other upgrades, too. There are new vehicle-to-load and bi-directional charging capabilities to power things like camping equipment or power tools. And the haptic steering wheel controls, which could easily be pressed inadvertently and were an annoyance to many, have finally been replaced with physical buttons.
Other tweaks include new 19-inch steel wheels on Pure Essential trims, an electric bootlid as standard on the Pure Match and a new optional 230-volt power socket.
The old ID.4 and ID.5 were eligible for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant; VW says it is reapplying for the new cars to receive the grant.
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