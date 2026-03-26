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Volkswagen and Cupra recall almost 100,000 EVs due to battery fire risk

Volkswagen Group has recalled roughly 93,000 cars globally due to a battery module that can overheat and potentially catch fire

By:Tom Jervis
26 Mar 2026
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Volkswagen Group has announced a colossal recall of more than 100,000 electric cars worldwide over issues with battery modules that could potentially catch fire.

A Volkswagen Group spokesperson told Auto Express: “We have identified that in vehicles from the ID. series produced during a limited period, one of the modules in the high-voltage battery may not fully meet our technical specifications. 

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“As a result, there may be a reduction in electric driving range or the illumination of a yellow warning indicator in the vehicle. In very rare cases, there is also a possibility of thermal overload within a battery module, which in extreme situations could lead to a fire.”

Auto Express has asked Volkswagen Group exactly how many cars are affected in the UK and which models the recall covers. We are yet to receive a response, however, we do know that globally the issue affects roughly 74,000 Volkswagens and 19,000 Cupra models.

“To eliminate any potential risks, we are taking precautionary measures to inspect all affected vehicles,” the VW Group spokesperson said. “This involves first performing a software update at a Volkswagen service centre, enabling a detailed analysis of the condition of each battery module. If any irregular module is identified, it will be replaced as a precaution.”

We are told the update will come at no cost to customers and that VW Group is already contacting owners to arrange the next steps. It was also emphasised that no injuries have been reported regarding the issues prompting the recall.

Being mindful of not wanting to scaremonger about electric cars, it’s worth pointing out that while EV fires are certainly difficult to control, traditional internal combustion engines also suffer faults that can lead to the beginning of a blaze. BMW, for example, recently recalled more than 25,000 petrol cars in the UK over an issue that could lead to a fire, warning owners not to leave their car alone with the engine running.

Stay tuned to Auto Express for updates.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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