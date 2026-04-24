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Volkswagen Golf and T-Roc are finally getting full-hybrid tech

Fuel-sipping tech to finally debut in VW pair, with 1.5 petrol and two electric motors at its heart

By:Ellis Hyde
24 Apr 2026
VW Golf and T-Roc full-hybrid - dynamic

Volkswagen will finally introduce its first-ever full-hybrid powertrain later this year in the Golf hatch and new T-Roc SUV. The tech will boost their fuel efficiency and allow them to drive using pure-electric power, without ever needing to be plugged in.

The new hybrid set-up pairs a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors; one to help drive the wheels, with the other generating energy to feed a small 1.6kWh battery mounted under the boot floor. All the power goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

VV hasn’t provided exact figures to show just how frugal the full-hybrid versions of the Golf and T-Roc will be, but has said that they'll be more efficient and emit less CO2 than the simpler mild-hybrid ‘eTSI’ engines featured in both, thanks to the system’s EV driving capabilities, particularly at low speeds.

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We also don't know how far each can go on battery power alone, but we’ve been told by VW that there’s no speed limit for the electric motor, so it should be able to take over from the engine in town or on the motorway.

The hybrid powertrain can also use the petrol engine as a generator for the e-motor, extending the electric driving range. But on a country road or the motorway, the engine takes the reins while the e-motor supports it – providing a little extra boost when accelerating, for example.

The new set-up will be offered in two power outputs, 134bhp and 167bhp, and there will be three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport – that will tweak how the hybrid system behaves and the amount of power on offer.

The new, simply named Hybrid version of the Golf will sit in between the existing mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. 

VW Golf and T-Roc full-hybrid - static

The new T-Roc – which is now available to order through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and to lease from around £250 per month – is only offered with a mild-hybrid petrol engine at present.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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