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Ford Focus primed for sensational return, but as an SUV

Could a new Ford Focus be ready to fight Europe’s biggest sellers such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Nissan Qashqai?

By:Jordan Katsianis
4 Jun 2026
Ford Focus exclusive image

Ford isn’t giving up on Europe, and the good news is that it won’t exclude buyers who want to stick with combustion engines, because alongside the new electric Puma and Fiesta coming in 2028, there could well be a new hybrid-powered Ford Focus

The company has confirmed it’s working on a new C-segment crossover, which is said to be inspired by Ford’s ‘motorsport’ heritage and could well signal the return of the iconic Focus nameplate. 

As you can see in our exclusive image, the new crossover will also feature a four-point headlight design inspired by iconic racers and models from Ford’s past. These are offset with a combination of muscular surfaces and some rugged design elements to remind buyers that the car is still an SUV

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It might be a stretch to call this new model a traditional hatchback like previous generations of the Focus. Rather than challenge the Volkswagen Golf rival, it will instead rival crossovers such as the T-Roc, a model that has an even bigger appeal to European buyers. Other mainstream rivals will include the Nissan Qashqai, Toyota C-HR and Cupra Formentor

However, few technical details of the new Focus are known, such as whether it will run hybrid, plug-in hybrid or range-extender hybrid engines. The decision will depend on whether these new models are built from their own joint-venture partnership; Ford refused to elaborate, but it did say it has entered into strategic partnerships to boost scale on these projects and speed up development times.

Ford future teaser

“These aren’t just deals, they are strategic levers,” said Jim Baumbick, president of Ford in Europe. “We partner with the best to move with speed and scale, and we obsess over the product to deliver passionate, unmistakably Ford vehicles.”

We asked whether this would result in the revival of the Focus nameplate? “I’m not in a position to share anything, but certainly the history and the heritage of some of those names are not lost on us,” he responded.

The Focus isn’t the only hybrid-powered crossover coming, though, because 2029 will also bring the introduction of a larger D-segment model that’ll in effect replace the current Kuga. This more dynamic model will join Ford’s new European Bronco due in 2027, creating two options for buyers looking for family-focused SUVs at opposite ends of the style spectrum. 

These new models will complement the existing Explorer and Capri electric SUVs, which are based on Volkswagen underpinnings from an earlier Ford partnership. But these won’t continue unchanged either, as Ford Europe’s general manager of passenger vehicles Christian Weingartner explained. “The Volkswagen partnership is a really good one,” he said. “We can tap into all of their developments and the advancement of the platform, and that's what we want to do.” 

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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