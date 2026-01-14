New Jensen Interceptor GTX is just the beginning for reborn Brit brand
Famous name from sixties to return with ‘ultra-high-performance’ track weapon that previews a range of new Jensen models, including road cars
The new Jensen Interceptor GTX will be a track-only supercar, it’s been revealed, with the promise that the British-built apex predator will deliver “the ultimate analogue driving experience”.
Significantly, the Interceptor GTX will not be a restomod or a continuation of the iconic Jensen Interceptor coupé launched in the sixties. It’s an all-new creation, with a clean-sheet design, sitting on an aluminium chassis and powered by a bespoke supercharged V8 engine.
Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the Oxfordshire-based company behind the rebirth of the brand and the Interceptor, says the GTX will blend “traditional craftsmanship and modern technology”, with the model designed, engineered and hand-built here in the UK.
We don’t know exactly when the new Jensen Interceptor GTX will be unveiled, but it will be sometime in 2026 to mark 60 years since the iconic original was first launched.
The Interceptor GTX is also just the beginning for the revitalised brand, as we’re told it will establish the foundations for several future Interceptor models, including road cars and more track-focused ones.
While it won’t be a restomod, the Interceptor GTX will follow the original’s template as a large two-door coupé with a sloping roofline, yet have plenty of room inside for four occupants.
Based on the teaser images, the Interceptor GTX won’t feature retro-inspired cues and instead will be a more contemporary take on its ancestor’s silhouette. This is signalled by the floating C-pillar that sits above an aggressive flared wheelarch, and its rear lightbar.
The car’s form suggests it could rival the likes of the Bentley Continental GT and Aston Martin Vanquish. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be priced in-line with series production cars like these at around £250,000-£300,000, or pushed into even more exclusive territory.
Ahead of the driver will sit a V8 engine, but we don’t know whether the new model will use the more innovative Jensen FF’s all-wheel-drive set-up, or a more traditional rear-drive layout.
JIA has described the first in this new line of Interceptor models as an “ultra-luxurious” GT, indicating that it will also have a sumptuous cabin that’s full of high-quality materials and the finest British craftsmanship. We don’t yet know whether that will mean wood and leather, or a more contemporary interpretation featuring modern materials. Either way, it will be highly customisable.
David Duerden, JIA managing director, said: “Taking the theme of the luxury British GT to fresh, thoroughly modern heights, JIA’s first car is designed and engineered from the ground up to deliver an unmatched, deeply immersive, V8-powered driving experience. While it takes inspiration from the Jensen Interceptor launched 60 years ago, this is certainly no ‘restomod’ or ‘continuation’ and will stand proudly as a completely all-new car in its own right.”
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