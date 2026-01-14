The new Jensen Interceptor GTX will be a track-only supercar, it’s been revealed, with the promise that the British-built apex predator will deliver “the ultimate analogue driving experience”.

Significantly, the Interceptor GTX will not be a restomod or a continuation of the iconic Jensen Interceptor coupé launched in the sixties. It’s an all-new creation, with a clean-sheet design, sitting on an aluminium chassis and powered by a bespoke supercharged V8 engine.

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Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the Oxfordshire-based company behind the rebirth of the brand and the Interceptor, says the GTX will blend “traditional craftsmanship and modern technology”, with the model designed, engineered and hand-built here in the UK.

We don’t know exactly when the new Jensen Interceptor GTX will be unveiled, but it will be sometime in 2026 to mark 60 years since the iconic original was first launched.

The Interceptor GTX is also just the beginning for the revitalised brand, as we’re told it will establish the foundations for several future Interceptor models, including road cars and more track-focused ones.

While it won’t be a restomod, the Interceptor GTX will follow the original’s template as a large two-door coupé with a sloping roofline, yet have plenty of room inside for four occupants.