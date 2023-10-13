Do you drive one of the most influential cars of the past 30 years? There have been plenty of lists trumpeting historical greats such as the Benz Motorwagen, Ford Model T, VW Beetle, Citroen 2CV and so on. But what about modern cars that have stirred our souls and filled our driveways, not to mention taken four-wheeled transport to new technological, environmental and cultural heights?

The Auto Express team has racked its brains, argued into the night, and come up with a list of cars on sale at the millennium or beyond that have transformed modern motoring in terms of design, technology, concept or commercial performance. This is our list of the 50 modern cars that changed the world. Do you agree? Let the countdown – and debate – commence!

50. Cadillac Escalade

No. built: 1 million

From: 1998-present

Price: N/A

Our pick: 6.2-litre V8, 420bhp

6.2-litre V8, 420bhp Top speed: 112mph

From geriatric customers to Jay-Z and J-Lo, Cadillac’s remarkable noughties turnaround was powered by its luxurious leviathan, the Escalade. General Motors’ upmarket brand slumped in the nineties, as Lexus and the Germans took chunks out of its US premium market share. Enter Brit Simon Cox, who alongside design boss Wayne Cherry created the ‘Art and Science’ design language. Even in diluted form on the second-generation Escalade (2002), it made a former badge-engineered GMC stand out, elevating it into one of hip-hop culture’s most treasured accessories.