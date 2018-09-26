The 90s are fondly regarded by many as one of the greatest decades, and the motoring world had no shortage of trendsetters, groundbreakers and outright legends during this action–packed years. This means there’s no shortage of options when picking the best cars of the 1990s, but our expert road testers have chosen their very favourites right here.

The cars on our list are a notably varied bunch, too, ranging from sensible family hatchbacks right through to record-breaking supercars. This is because we think it’s very important to appreciate the mainstream innovators as well as the multi-million pound trailblazers.

So, without further ado, it’s time to find out the top 10 best cars of the 1990s. Don’t forget, if your favourite 90s car isn’t on our list, you can add your pick in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Audi TT (Mk1)

By Tom Jervis