Two new Volvo models on the way this year, and an estate car could follow

Volvo has announced it will reveal two “very exciting” new models later this year, with bosses at the Swedish firm hinting the pair will deliver major advances for its range of hybrids.

While Volvo didn’t reveal any specific details about these mysterious new cars, we suspect they will be the ‘new and improved’ versions of its existing SUVs Auto Express revealed were in the works earlier this year.

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With the Volvo XC40 now a decade old and last refreshed in 2022, we assume that it will receive some substantial styling and interior upgrades just as the top-selling XC60 and XC90 have in recent years. Some improvements under the metal are likely, too.

While the XC60 and XC90 have recently been updated, it seems at least one of them is getting further attention and some far more substantial upgrades than before.

The big one will be the addition of Volvo’s new ‘Gen 2’ plug-in hybrid system that builds on its current tech and should feature a considerably bigger battery, so will rely less on the petrol engine and allow cars to be driven mostly on electric power. This should result in a significant increase in fuel efficiency.

Anders Bell, Volvo’s chief engineering and technology officer, previously told Auto Express that with this new PHEV set-up: “It feels like you’re driving an EV in the vast majority of the use cases. But we will always have preserved a source of energy for you, for overtakes. So you always get really good performance. That’s really important for us, the drivability.”