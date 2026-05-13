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Volvo rules out monthly subscriptions for heated seats, cruise control and more

Swedish firm’s boss doesn’t see a big move towards monthly fees for options

By:Paul Barker
13 May 2026
Volvo EX90 - front cornering

Volvo isn't expecting a big future for monthly subscriptions for car features, despite some brands moving into that arena as technology develops, according to the firm’s chief executive Hakan Samuelsson.

Speaking to the FT Future of the Car summit in London, Samuelsson downplayed the revenue potential of hiding features behind monthly paywalls. “I think you need to be a bit careful and not believe that this is where you get extra revenues,” he said, instead prioritising customers getting access to the best possible tech at purchase. 

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“I think our main philosophy is to develop a car with very good software and a lot of good features that will impress customers – that will make them really love your brand and buy your car,” Samuelsson continued. “If customers have to pay extra for a lot of features, I think you will just have fewer customers trying them and you will not build your brand as strongly as you should.”

But Volvo’s chief did point to opportunities for subscription offerings around elements such as the driver-safety Pilot Assist function, as well as adding and activating newer features to older cars where the tech wasn’t available at launch. That will be easier going forward into the era of software-developed cars, where systems across the vehicle are better interconnected to allow more over-the-air updates, for example. 

Brands such as BMW and Volkswagen have previously dabbled with offering features such as heated seats, adaptive cruise control and even power upgrades, but it’s yet to become more widespread. 

Find great deals on new Volvos in stock now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service...

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Paul Barker - editor, Auto Express
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

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