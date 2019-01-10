Best Volvo leasing deals

Volvo has carved out a unique position in the UK car market, offering a sophisticated Scandinavian alternative to the traditional German premium brands. Known for a long-standing commitment to safety and a distinct design language, the current range is more diverse than ever, catering to families who need space, style, and increasingly, pure-electric power. Whether you are looking for a compact city-friendly SUV or a flagship luxury seven-seater, leasing is an excellent way to enjoy a brand-new Volvo for a fixed monthly cost.

Leasing, often referred to as Personal Contract Hire (PCH), works much like long-term renting. You can tailor the agreement by choosing your contract length and annual mileage limit to suit your lifestyle. Unlike other finance options, there is no large final payment at the end of the term; you simply hand the keys back and are free to upgrade to a new model. Of course, you never own any part of the car so there’s no equity built-up to help you pay for your next vehicle but you also don’t have to worry about depreciation.

Our experts at Auto Express have searched through the latest offers from UK dealers and brokers on our Buy A Car service to find the most competitive Volvo leasing deals. Below, you’ll find the best opportunities to get behind the wheel of a new Volvo today.

Leasing deals on Volvo small cars

Volvo’s smallest cars are mid-size SUVs and crossovers and the line-up is now led by electric models, designed to be nimble in town while maintaining the brand's premium feel. The best leasing deals on small Volvos make high-class electric motoring more accessible for those looking to keep costs down.



Volvo family cars

The heart of Volvo’s line-up remains its versatile family SUVs such as the best-selling XC40, the larger XC60 and the mighty XC90. Then you have the brand’s V60 and V90 estates. These models are built to handle the rigours of family life with spacious, high-quality cabins and a focus on long-distance comfort.

Volvo electric cars

Volvo is rapidly transitioning to an all-electric future, with a range that includes the groundbreaking EX90 flagship, the md-size EX60 and the smaller EX30. These models offer impressive range and cutting-edge technology, often qualifying for low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates for business users.

Volvo SUVs

From the nimble XC40 to the cavernous seven-seat EX90, Volvo’s SUV range is designed to provide a commanding driving position and peerless safety kit. These lease deals show that a safe and stylish premium SUV can be within reach for a reasonable monthly price.

