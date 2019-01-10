Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best cars & vans

Best Volvo leasing deals

The best Volvo car leasing deals available to you right now

By:Shane Wilkinson
16 Feb 2026
Volvo EX90 - main image

Volvo has carved out a unique position in the UK car market, offering a sophisticated Scandinavian alternative to the traditional German premium brands. Known for a long-standing commitment to safety and a distinct design language, the current range is more diverse than ever, catering to families who need space, style, and increasingly, pure-electric power. Whether you are looking for a compact city-friendly SUV or a flagship luxury seven-seater, leasing is an excellent way to enjoy a brand-new Volvo for a fixed monthly cost.

Leasing, often referred to as Personal Contract Hire (PCH), works much like long-term renting. You can tailor the agreement by choosing your contract length and annual mileage limit to suit your lifestyle. Unlike other finance options, there is no large final payment at the end of the term; you simply hand the keys back and are free to upgrade to a new model. Of course, you never own any part of the car so there’s no equity built-up to help you pay for your next vehicle but you also don’t have to worry about depreciation.

Our experts at Auto Express have searched through the latest offers from UK dealers and brokers on our Buy A Car service to find the most competitive Volvo leasing deals. Below, you’ll find the best opportunities to get behind the wheel of a new Volvo today.

Leasing deals on Volvo small cars

Volvo’s smallest cars are mid-size SUVs and crossovers and the line-up is now led by electric models, designed to be nimble in town while maintaining the brand's premium feel. The best leasing deals on small Volvos make high-class electric motoring more accessible for those looking to keep costs down.
 

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New Volvo Ex30From £410 ppm**
Volvo Ec40

Volvo Ec40

New Volvo Ec40From £621 ppm**
Volvo Ex40

Volvo Ex40

New Volvo Ex40From £502 ppm**
Volvo Xc40

Volvo Xc40

New Volvo Xc40From £354 ppm**

Volvo small car alternatives

If Volvo’s compact offerings don't quite fit your requirements, there are plenty of premium rivals in the mid-size SUV and hatchback classes. These alternatives offer different takes on luxury and technology for your monthly budget.

BMW X1

BMW X1

New BMW X1From £350 ppm**
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New Audi Q3From £389 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

New Mercedes-Benz GLA
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £335 ppm**
Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New Polestar 2From £365 ppm**

Volvo family cars

The heart of Volvo’s line-up remains its versatile family SUVs such as the best-selling XC40, the larger XC60 and the mighty XC90. Then you have the brand’s V60 and V90 estates. These models are built to handle the rigours of family life with spacious, high-quality cabins and a focus on long-distance comfort.

Volvo V60

Volvo V60

New Volvo V60From £523 ppm**
Volvo V90

Volvo V90

New Volvo V90From £734 ppm**
Volvo Es90

Volvo Es90

New Volvo Es90From £993 ppm**
Volvo Xc60

Volvo Xc60

New Volvo Xc60From £515 ppm**
Volvo Xc90

Volvo Xc90

New Volvo Xc90From £775 ppm**

Volvo family car alternatives

The family car segment is incredibly competitive, with a wide variety of shapes and sizes to choose from. If a Volvo isn't the right fit, these alternatives provide excellent practicality and value.

Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £538 ppm**
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New Skoda SuperbFrom £367 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £490 ppm**
Mazda Cx-80

Mazda Cx-80

New Mazda Cx-80From £390 ppm**
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £668 ppm**

Volvo electric cars

Volvo is rapidly transitioning to an all-electric future, with a range that includes the groundbreaking EX90 flagship, the md-size EX60 and the smaller EX30. These models offer impressive range and cutting-edge technology, often qualifying for low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates for business users.

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New Volvo Ex30From £410 ppm**
Volvo Ex40

Volvo Ex40

New Volvo Ex40From £502 ppm**
Volvo Ex90

Volvo Ex90

New Volvo Ex90From £1,013 ppm**
Volvo Es90

Volvo Es90

New Volvo Es90From £993 ppm**

Volvo electric car alternatives

The electric vehicle market is expanding fast, and Volvo faces stiff competition from established premium brands and innovative newcomers. Check out these leasing deals on rival EVs if you are looking for more range or different tech features.

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New Skoda ElroqFrom £277 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £479 ppm**
BMW iX3

BMW iX3

New BMW iX3From £736 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

New Mercedes-Benz CLA
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £442 ppm**

Volvo SUVs

From the nimble XC40 to the cavernous seven-seat EX90, Volvo’s SUV range is designed to provide a commanding driving position and peerless safety kit. These lease deals show that a safe and stylish premium SUV can be within reach for a reasonable monthly price.

Volvo Xc40

Volvo Xc40

New Volvo Xc40From £354 ppm**
Volvo Xc60

Volvo Xc60

New Volvo Xc60From £515 ppm**
Volvo Xc90

Volvo Xc90

New Volvo Xc90From £775 ppm**
Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New Volvo Ex30From £410 ppm**
Volvo Ex40

Volvo Ex40

New Volvo Ex40From £502 ppm**
Volvo Ex90

Volvo Ex90

New Volvo Ex90From £1,013 ppm**

Volvo SUV alternatives

If Volvo’s SUV range doesn't quite float your boat, there are many other highly-rated SUVs that offer a more sporty drive or a different approach to interior design. Here are some of the top alternative leasing deals currently available.

BMW X5

BMW X5

New BMW X5From £859 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

New Mercedes-Benz GLC
Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New Polestar 3From £674 ppm**
Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New Audi Q6From £539 ppm**
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

New Porsche MacanFrom £918 ppm**
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £314 ppm**

Have you ever leased a car? Let us know what you think of leasing in the comments section below...

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

