Renault Group is preparing to open a new chapter in its history with futuREady, its strategic plan, designed to respond to the profound upheavals in the automotive industry and prepare the Group for a context that is more uncertain than ever. A key part of that is the new Dacia Striker.

Building on its recent successes, the company will remain on the offensive with "winning" products for each of its three brands, thus triggering a new dynamic in Europe and a targeted offensive in high-growth markets outside of Europe.

Expected to go public on March 10th 2026 with UK sales following in the autumn, the Striker will stay true to Dacia’s tried-and-trusted blueprint of offering excellent value for money, space and hybrid power. Expect the car to cost from around £23,000, which would comfortably undercut its closest rival, the £26k SEAT Leon.

What will the Dacia Striker look like?

Our exclusive images capture the Striker’s mix of sleek profile but robust body: plastic paint protection is a given. And the surfaces will double down on Dacia’s design philosophy, which was outlined to Auto Express by vice-president of design David Durand.