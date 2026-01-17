Dacia is riding the crest of a wave, having just won the 2026 Dakar rally and sold 697,408 cars last year, up three per cent in a "not easy" market says sales boss Frank Marotte. But, despite overtaking Toyota to become Europe's second-best-selling brand among retail car buyers, Dacia admits it needs to perform way better in the UK market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Its plan here is to sell more electric cars – so it's a good job 2026 will unleash two new Spring EVs (not an accounting error), three new hybrids and a big estate car to complement the Bigster SUV. Read on for more details...

New Dacia Spring electric car

First up is the revamped Spring, priced from £12,240 thanks to a £3,750 Dacia-funded EV discount, which arrives in the UK in March. Given that a successor to Britain’s cheapest electric car is due by the end of the year, what is Dacia playing at by investing in new motors and suspension for the Spring given it has just months left on sale?

“We have a mission to make BEVs affordable,” Dacia sales boss Frank Marotte told Auto Express during an exclusive meeting at the Brussels motor show. ““And we have an opportunity [with] limited capital investment to bring something more valuable to our customers, which will help sustain our used values.” Critically it will also assist Dacia in meeting its emissions obligations and avoiding fines, given it will take a while to crank up production of the replacement EV.