Renault sales rise in 2025, and it’s more good news for Dacia and Alpine

A 76 per cent jump in the brand’s EV sales is driving impressive growth at Renault

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Jan 2026
Renault 5 - front full width

Renault has announced its global sales in 2025, and things are looking good across the board for the once debt-ridden manufacturer. 

Over the 12 months, Renault sold 2,336,807 units globally across its three brands, Renault, Dacia and Alpine. The bulk of sales, some 1.6 million, were in Europe under the Renault brand, with Dacia nearly breaking the 700k mark. These represent 3.2 and 3.1 per cent increases year-on-year respectively. 

Alpine performed even better, with the niche performance brand registering a 139.2 per cent increase in global sales. However, this is to be taken with a grain of salt, because it was also the first time the A290 hot hatchback had a full year’s worth of sales, adding a critical second model line to the A110 sports car. 

Digging deeper into the data reveals that Renault’s electric car sales have been particularly buoyant, with 151k sales representing a 72.2 per cent increase over 2024. Dacia’s hybrid powertrains has also seen a strong 121 per cent growth, driving a 2.9 per cent increase in total sales at just over 600k in sales in Europe. 

This momentum should only increase in the coming year, too, because Renault is poised to introduce its eagerly awaited Twingo EV, which will start from as little as 13,750 Euros (about £11,900) after Government incentives in France. A starting price of some £17,500 is expected in the UK when the new car arrives later in 2026. There’s also a facelifted Megane E-Tech coming, plus a new range of commercial vans including the electric Trafic

The backbone of Renault’s success in Europe will continue to be Clio, which despite closing out left-hand-drive production in 2025 was still the second highest selling model in Europe. The all-new sixth-generation Clio should build on this momentum. The highest-selling model in Europe was actually the Sandero, giving the French family of brands one and two in the sales charts. 

Beyond these, Dacia’s own electric city car will join the firm’s model range with an even lower starting price alongside a new, hybrid-powered Golf Estate-rivalling c-segment estate car. Alpine won’t be slowing down either, with the A390 crossover due in the first few months of this year, plus a new all-electric A110 sports car coming mid-year. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

  • Cars
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

