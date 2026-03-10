Dacia has confirmed it will launch four pure electric cars by 2030, as it seeks to deliver zero emission-motoring on a budget.

First up is Dacia’s version of Renault’s Twingo, a baby SUV set for a debut in the second half of 2026. But the headline news is that Dacia’s heartland Sandero supermini will go electric too.

“For the next generation Sandero, we have designed a range of multi-energy powertrains, in a typically attractive Dacia design,” said Dacia CEO Katrin Adt. “It will remain a value-for-money champion.”

The supermini is going hybrid for the first time this year, but the all-new version – set for unveiling in 2027 – will have a fully electric variant too, as Dacia strives for two-thirds of its volume to be electrified by 2030.

All Dacias – except for its sole current EV, the Chinese-built Spring – are built on the group’s low cost CMF-B architecture. The big question is whether Dacia will electrify this components set, or base the Sandero EV on the Renault 5’s AmpR Small platform.

The two architectures share about 70 per cent of parts, but Dacia may be loath to introduce additional complexity by having two Sandero designs with subtly different proportions due to their different powertrains.

Small SUV to replace the Spring

That said, the electric Dacia beating it to market is the small SUV based on the most compact version of the AmpR Small platform, from the new Twingo. The sub-4m-long five-door, likely powered by the same 27kWh battery to boost economies of scale, will cost from €18,000. Expect a range around 150-miles, with sales beginning in the second half of 2026.