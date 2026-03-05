The most fuel-efficient Striker will run the Hybrid 155 system. This combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 49bhp electric motor housed in the automatic transmission. Together they yield 153bhp and 170Nm of torque. But the Hybrid 155’s special sauce is being able to run around town on electric power up to 80 per cent of the time, slashing emissions and fuel consumption.

Dacia is also rolling out a new hybrid four-wheel drive system this year, that comes in the Duster and Bigster first, and will slot into the Striker later. This Hybrid 150, named after its output in metric horsepower, combines Dacia’s mild-hybrid set-up with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and an additional rear electric motor.

This musters 30bhp and 87Nm of torque, spinning the rear axle through a two-speed gearbox to flexibly deliver high torque at low speed to conquer tricky surfaces. Expect a number of electronic drive modes, to enhance traction on sand or wet grass for example. Total system power is 148bhp and 230Nm.

With its lower centre of gravity, the Striker should be more satisfying to drive than the Bigster, Dacia’s sales boss Frank Marotte has previously told Auto Express. “Some customers think that driving an SUV is not as pleasant as a hatch or a wagon. [Such] propositions have a better balance between driveability, efficiency and space.”

What will the new Dacia Striker look like inside?

Dacia is largely keeping the new car’s cockpit under wraps for now, although the full-length glass roof – only available on the Bigster in flagship Extreme trim – gives us a window inside. The steering wheel design is familiar, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Dacia’s overt philosophy is to ‘design-to-cost’ and the Striker and Bigster will share components, such as the dashboard mounting and ventilation system, which will necessitate a common cockpit architecture. Expect the Bigster’s twin digital screens, stubby gear selector and practical centre console as a result, complemented by Dacia’s You Clip attachment system for fixing phones, cups and bags around the cabin, plus some bespoke flourishes.

How much will the new Dacia Striker cost?

The Striker is Dacia’s second model priced in the mid-sized ‘C-segment’, though the seven-seat Jogger fits the bill on length, if not its £19k price. “We always thought the Duster, a [big] B-segment SUV was our glass ceiling,” admits designer van den Acker. “But the Bigster has proven [otherwise]. The [Striker] fits into the range between Stepway and Bigster.”

It’s all part of a push to grow mid-size car sales from one-fifth to one-third of Dacia’s total volume, boosting the brand’s profits. It’ll go hand-in-hand with a drive to make two-thirds of Dacia sales electrified; the Sandero will be the last model to offer an electrified variant this year, when it goes hybrid.

These powertrains will attract more fleet buyers, especially in bigger cars such as the Striker. And Dacia has begun to carve out a credible presence in the C-segment: Bigster deliveries began in July 2025, putting it on the path to becoming the best-selling C-SUV at retail in the second half of the year.

But while Dacia is the best-selling retail brand in countries including France, Italy, Spain and Romania, it only ranks sixteenth among Brits. Its new model name is all about “hitting the mark”. Dacia will hope the attractive Striker has the appeal to make an impact here – and everywhere else.

