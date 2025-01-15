The Dacia Duster and Dacia Bigster SUVs will offer a new and even more versatile hybrid system later this year. The option features all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission – the first time this combination has been offered on either model – and will arrive in the next couple of months.

Called ‘150 4X4’, the new powertrain shares many of its core elements with the current 130 4X4 variant, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine aided by a small electric motor powered by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

However, in addition to the front-mounted powertrain is a small rear-mounted electric motor that produces another 30bhp and 87Nm of torque. This drives the rear wheels via a two-speed gearbox, and can deliver high levels of torque at low speeds in its first gear – handy for off-roading – but is still able to maintain drive on the rear at up to 86mph in second.

As well as producing more power than the existing 130 4X4, this new set-up is also fitted with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission rather than the six-speed manual currently available. The system delivers a peak combined power of 148bhp and 230Nm of torque.

Thanks to this new set-up, the Bigster will offer an all-wheel-drive option for the first time; the line-up currently includes front-wheel-drive MHEV and full hybrid options. Full pricing and specifications for both new all-wheel-drive hybrid models will be announced closer to their arrival date.

Dacia will continue its rollout of hybrid powertrains through 2025 and beyond, with the brand’s boss confirming that the technology will be “growing more and more in the future”.