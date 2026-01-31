Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?
Citroen’s latest C5 Aircross hybrid is aiming to woo budget family SUV buyers, but standing in its way is the wallet-friendly Dacia Bigster hybrid
Dacia has always been the top pick for value, but Citroen is out to prove it’s had its own way for too long. The new C5 Aircross builds on the strengths of the first car, with plenty of space and a driving experience that places an emphasis on comfort.
There are improved materials inside, but there hasn’t been a sharp rise in price to go with it, and the C5 Aircross is now a great-value proposition, especially in You! trim with a hybrid powertrain, as tested here. With prices starting from just over £30,000, you get a lot of car for your money, but that places it in direct competition with an SUV that makes a virtue of its value-driven roots.
The Dacia Bigster is the largest model that Renault’s budget brand builds, while the hybrid version delivers impressive efficiency and good performance in a spacious and practical package. We were impressed by the Bigster when it took on the entry-level Nissan Qashqai in 2025, but the newer C5 Aircross will offer a stiffer challenge. Does Dacia still manage to deliver the best budget SUV around, or has Citroen got the formula just right to steal victory?
Citroen C5 Aircross
|Model:
|Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You!
|Price:
|£30,495
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 143bhp
|0-62mph:
|11.2 seconds
|Test efficiency(engine only):
|42.1mpg
|Official range:
|509 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
There are three powertrains on offer in the new C5 Aircross: the hybrid tested here, a plug-in model based on a four-cylinder petrol engine, and the all-electric e-C5 Aircross. Prices start at £30,495 for the hybrid in You! trim, with the all-electric version adding around £3,500 to the list price before any discounts are included.
Plus and Max trims are also offered, with the latter being the only spec for the PHEV and long-range electric model, which gets a more powerful motor and 100.7kWh battery.
Tester’s notes
Wheel size varies according to powertrain. You! trim in Hybrid guise features the 18-inch ‘Carbon’ (not actual carbon fibre, just the name of the paint finish) wheels of the car in our pictures, but the electric version has the same 19-inch ‘Moondust’ alloys as Plus spec.
These wheels are standard on Hybrid models in Max specification, too, but the electric and PHEV models are upgraded again to feature 20-inch ‘Obsidian’ black alloys. In our experience, there’s no real difference in ride comfort between the 18 and 19-inch wheels.
While You! trim is the entry point to the C5 Aircross line-up, it’s far from being a basic model. It has the same 13-inch touchscreen and 10-inch digital display as the other versions in the line-up, with the former featuring navigation, 12 months of connected services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the ability to connect two devices via Bluetooth simultaneously. Other kit includes wireless phone charging, a 40:20:40-split folding rear bench and dual-zone climate control, which add to the Citroen’s appeal.
Dacia Bigster
|Model:
|Dacia Bigster Hybrid Journey
|Price:
|£29,740
|Powertrain:
|1.8-litre 4cyl hybrid, 153bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.7 seconds
|Test efficiency(engine only):
|50.5mpg
|Official range:
|555 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
In contrast to the C5 Aircross You!, the Bigster Journey tested here is at the top end of the model line-up. There are no pure electric or plug-in hybrid Bigsters, just two mild hybrids (one with four-wheel drive) and the full hybrid powertrain tested here.
Prices start at £25,215 for the Bigster Expression with the mild-hybrid engine, while even the highest-spec Extreme model with hybrid power still comes in at less than £30,000, as long as you don’t add metallic paint or any other options.
Tester’s notes
Dacia’s Renault-sourced hybrid powertrain is an impressive performer. It comprises two electric motors, with one providing drive and the other acting as a starter-generator, resulting in a combination that offers good performance as well as efficiency.
With one electric motor providing drive, it means that the Bigster is quicker to respond than a Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid. There’s a bigger battery in the Dacia, too, so there’s more electrical energy at your disposal, and therefore improved reactions when overtaking.
Dacia’s YouClip system uses small plastic squares dotted around the cabin that you can lock different kit into. There’s one on the dash next to the touchscreen, so you can attach a phone cradle there and use your device instead, or you can place the cradle on the back of the centre console to use it as a screen for back-seat passengers.
There are other YouClips in the boot, while Dacia offers a range of accessories such as a cube-shaped LED torch, a storage bag, suit hanger and tablet holder.
Head-to-head
On the road
As with a number of recent Citroens, the C5 Aircross delivers a soft ride and excellent comfort at all speeds, although the gruff three-cylinder engine does spoil overall refinement. The Dacia’s four-cylinder is smoother, and the powertrain is more refined and punchier, because it relies more heavily on its electrified components. The 19-inch wheels add a firmness to the ride that can’t match the Citroen’s standard.
Tech highlights
All versions of the C5 Aircross feature a 13-inch portrait touchscreen that allows climate, audio and navigation to be on display at the same time. All models have wireless smartphone charging, too. The Bigster’s landscape screen looks simple and is split into four, with the climate settings across the bottom. Dacia’s YouClip system includes a phone cradle if you’d prefer to use that instead.
Price and running
Dacia has lower list prices, but Citroen has strong finance offers. There’s zero per-cent APR currently available, so you can get behind the wheel of the C5 Aircross for around £100 a month less than a Bigster Journey.
Everyday running costs favour the Bigster, because the larger hybrid battery allows the powertrain to run in electric mode more often. We returned 50.5mpg, compared with 42.1mpg for the Citroen.
Practicality
While the C5 Aircross is larger overall than the Bigster, the Dacia has a bit more room. The 612-litre boot is 47 litres up on the Citroen’s capacity, while the back seats offer slightly more legroom, but the C5 Aircross has a bit more shoulder space. Cabin storage is decent in both cars, although there are compromises: the Citroen’s door bins are wide and short, while the Dacia’s are long and narrow.
Safety
Neither car has a five-star Euro NCAP rating, but that doesn’t mean they’re not safe places to be, it’s just that they lack some of the more advanced safety kit that’s available. Both feature adaptive cruise control and lane assist, but only the Dacia has blind-spot detection as standard. It’s also easier to personalise the safety systems in the Bigster using two presses of the My Safety button on the dashboard.
Ownership
Both cars have the most basic warranty that’s on offer in the new-car market, with three years and 60,000 miles of cover. Dacia edges ahead with roadside assistance for the same period, but Citroen offers up to eight years/100,000 miles of warranty cover if you use a franchised dealer for servicing. Maintenance costs are around £650 for both cars over three years.
Verdict
Winner: Dacia Bigster Hybrid Journey
These two models are very closely matched, but a punchier and more efficient hybrid powertrain, a roomier interior and a longer kit list put the Bigster ahead of the C5 Aircross.
Higher-spec Journey trim isn’t short on luxuries, while Dacia’s clever use of materials means it doesn’t feel like a budget model. The fidgety ride on 19-inch wheels is one of the main downsides, but it’s not a deal breaker, because the rest of the driving experience is perfectly acceptable, and there’s plenty of space for passengers and luggage alike.
Runner-up: Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You!
There’s no shame in the C5 Aircross coming second to the Bigster here, because both cars are the best options in the value-driven family SUV class. If you demand comfort, the Citroen is more relaxed on the road, while You! trim doesn’t feel as if it’s been built down to a price when compared with higher-spec models.
The hybrid C5 Aircross is short of punch next to the Bigster, while its efficiency isn’t quite at the same level. But if you take advantage of Citroen’s excellent finance offers, you’ll get yourself a great family SUV.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You!
|Dacia Bigster Hybrid Journey
|Price from/as tested
|£30,495/£30,495
|£29,740/£29,740
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|3cyl in-line hybrid/1,199cc
|4cyl in-line hybrid/1,793cc
|HEV Motor
|28bhp/51Nm
|50bhp/N/A
|Combined power
|143bhp
|153bhp
|Torque
|230Nm
|205Nm
|Transmission
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|11.2 seconds/125mph
|9.7 seconds/112mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|55 litres/0.88kWh
|50 litres/1.4kWh
|MPG (on test/official)/range
|42.1/53.3mpg/509 miles
|50.5/58.0mpg/555 miles
|CO2
|122g/km
|105g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,652/2,784mm
|4,570/2,702mm
|Width/height
|1,936/1,688mm
|1,812/1,711mm
|Rear knee room
|595-845mm
|635-850mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|1,000/1,475mm
|1,025/1,440mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|565/1,668 litres
|612/1,977 litres
|Boot length/width
|920/1,025mm
|1,055/1,005mm
|Boot lip height
|765mm
|725mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,554/546/1,000kg
|1,487/453/1,000kg
|Turning circle
|10.9 metres
|11.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£15,851/51.98%
|£17,606/59.20%
|Depreciation
|£14,644
|£12,134
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|18/£1,065/£195
|27/£1,776/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£655
|£690
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,800/£3,600
|£1,582/£3,164
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,439
|£1,200
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|16th
|29th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|80/85/79/62/4_ (2025)
|69/85/60/57/3_ (2024)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£645/18 inches
|£650/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Rear/no
|Front & rear/front & rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Puncture kit £20/two
|£300/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Keyless start/no
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|No/no
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|13 inches/10 inches
|10 inches/10 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|No/no
|Yes/£500
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|No/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
What we would choose
Citroen C5 Aircross
There aren’t many options for You! trim anyway, but we’d even steer clear of the paint options. Ruby Red metallic is the standard colour, and it looks far more interesting than the alternative greys, whites and blues.
Dacia Bigster
There aren’t many options here either, but a spare wheel is £200 extra. Buyers can also add the Sleep Pack, which turns the Bigster into a camper for £1,740, while the Ultimate version (£2,090) also includes a tailgate tent.
