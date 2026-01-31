Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?

Citroen’s latest C5 Aircross hybrid is aiming to woo budget family SUV buyers, but standing in its way is the wallet-friendly Dacia Bigster hybrid

By:Dean Gibson
31 Jan 2026
Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking29

Dacia has always been the top pick for value, but Citroen is out to prove it’s had its own way for too long. The new C5 Aircross builds on the strengths of the first car, with plenty of space and a driving experience that places an emphasis on comfort.

There are improved materials inside, but there hasn’t been a sharp rise in price to go with it, and the C5 Aircross is now a great-value proposition, especially in You! trim with a hybrid powertrain, as tested here. With prices starting from just over £30,000, you get a lot of car for your money, but that places it in direct competition with an SUV that makes a virtue of its value-driven roots.

The Dacia Bigster is the largest model that Renault’s budget brand builds, while the hybrid version delivers impressive efficiency and good performance in a spacious and practical package. We were impressed by the Bigster when it took on the entry-level Nissan Qashqai in 2025, but the newer C5 Aircross will offer a stiffer challenge. Does Dacia still manage to deliver the best budget SUV around, or has Citroen got the formula just right to steal victory?

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross - front 3/429
Model:Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You!
Price:£30,495
Powertrain:1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 143bhp
0-62mph:11.2 seconds
Test efficiency(engine only):42.1mpg
Official range:509 miles
Annual VED:£195

There are three powertrains on offer in the new C5 Aircross: the hybrid tested here, a plug-in model based on a four-cylinder petrol engine, and the all-electric e-C5 Aircross. Prices start at £30,495 for the hybrid in You! trim, with the all-electric version adding around £3,500 to the list price before any discounts are included.

Plus and Max trims are also offered, with the latter being the only spec for the PHEV and long-range electric model, which gets a more powerful motor and 100.7kWh battery.

Tester’s notes

Wheel size varies according to powertrain. You! trim in Hybrid guise features the 18-inch ‘Carbon’ (not actual carbon fibre, just the name of the paint finish) wheels of the car in our pictures, but the electric version has the same 19-inch ‘Moondust’ alloys as Plus spec. 

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster - front 3/429
Model:Dacia Bigster Hybrid Journey
Price:£29,740
Powertrain:1.8-litre 4cyl hybrid, 153bhp
0-62mph:9.7 seconds
Test efficiency(engine only):50.5mpg
Official range:555 miles
Annual VED:£195

In contrast to the C5 Aircross You!, the Bigster Journey tested here is at the top end of the model line-up. There are no pure electric or plug-in hybrid Bigsters, just two mild hybrids (one with four-wheel drive) and the full hybrid powertrain tested here.

Prices start at £25,215 for the Bigster Expression with the mild-hybrid engine, while even the highest-spec Extreme model with hybrid power still comes in at less than £30,000, as long as you don’t add metallic paint or any other options.

Tester’s notes

Dacia’s Renault-sourced hybrid powertrain is an impressive performer. It comprises two electric motors, with one providing drive and the other acting as a starter-generator, resulting in a combination that offers good performance as well as efficiency.

There are other YouClips in the boot, while Dacia offers a range of accessories such as a cube-shaped LED torch, a storage bag, suit hanger and tablet holder.

Head-to-head

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross - head-to-head29

On the road

As with a number of recent Citroens, the C5 Aircross delivers a soft ride and excellent comfort at all speeds, although the gruff three-cylinder engine does spoil overall refinement. The Dacia’s four-cylinder is smoother, and the powertrain is more refined and punchier, because it relies more heavily on its electrified components. The 19-inch wheels add a firmness to the ride that can’t match the Citroen’s standard.

Tech highlights

All versions of the C5 Aircross feature a 13-inch portrait touchscreen that allows climate, audio and navigation to be on display at the same time. All models have wireless smartphone charging, too. The Bigster’s landscape screen looks simple and is split into four, with the climate settings across the bottom. Dacia’s YouClip system includes a phone cradle if you’d prefer to use that instead.

Price and running

Dacia has lower list prices, but Citroen has strong finance offers. There’s zero per-cent APR currently available, so you can get behind the wheel of the C5 Aircross for around £100 a month less than a Bigster Journey.

Everyday running costs favour the Bigster, because the larger hybrid battery allows the powertrain to run in electric mode more often. We returned 50.5mpg, compared with 42.1mpg for the Citroen.

Practicality

While the C5 Aircross is larger overall than the Bigster, the Dacia has a bit more room. The 612-litre boot is 47 litres up on the Citroen’s capacity, while the back seats offer slightly more legroom, but the C5 Aircross has a bit more shoulder space. Cabin storage is decent in both cars, although there are compromises: the Citroen’s door bins are wide and short, while the Dacia’s are long and narrow.

Safety

Neither car has a five-star Euro NCAP rating, but that doesn’t mean they’re not safe places to be, it’s just that they lack some of the more advanced safety kit that’s available. Both feature adaptive cruise control and lane assist, but only the Dacia has blind-spot detection as standard. It’s also easier to personalise the safety systems in the Bigster using two presses of the My Safety button on the dashboard.

Ownership

Both cars have the most basic warranty that’s on offer in the new-car market, with three years and 60,000 miles of cover. Dacia edges ahead with roadside assistance for the same period, but Citroen offers up to eight years/100,000 miles of warranty cover if you use a franchised dealer for servicing. Maintenance costs are around £650 for both cars over three years.

Verdict

Winner: Dacia Bigster Hybrid Journey

Dacia Bigster - front angled29

These two models are very closely matched, but a punchier and more efficient hybrid powertrain, a roomier interior and a longer kit list put the Bigster ahead of the C5 Aircross.

Higher-spec Journey trim isn’t short on luxuries, while Dacia’s clever use of materials means it doesn’t feel like a budget model. The fidgety ride on 19-inch wheels is one of the main downsides, but it’s not a deal breaker, because the rest of the driving experience is perfectly acceptable, and there’s plenty of space for passengers and luggage alike.

Runner-up: Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You!

Citroen C5 Aircross - front angled29

There’s no shame in the C5 Aircross coming second to the Bigster here, because both cars are the best options in the value-driven family SUV class. If you demand comfort, the Citroen is more relaxed on the road, while You! trim doesn’t feel as if it’s been built down to a price when compared with higher-spec models.

The hybrid C5 Aircross is short of punch next to the Bigster, while its efficiency isn’t quite at the same level. But if you take advantage of Citroen’s excellent finance offers, you’ll get yourself a great family SUV.

Prices and specs

Model testedCitroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You!Dacia Bigster Hybrid Journey
Price from/as tested£30,495/£30,495£29,740/£29,740
Powertrain and performance  
Engine3cyl in-line hybrid/1,199cc4cyl in-line hybrid/1,793cc
HEV Motor28bhp/51Nm50bhp/N/A
Combined power143bhp153bhp
Torque230Nm205Nm
TransmissionSix-speed auto/fwdSix-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed11.2 seconds/125mph9.7 seconds/112mph
Fuel tank/battery capacity55 litres/0.88kWh50 litres/1.4kWh
MPG (on test/official)/range42.1/53.3mpg/509 miles50.5/58.0mpg/555 miles
CO2122g/km105g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,652/2,784mm4,570/2,702mm
Width/height1,936/1,688mm1,812/1,711mm
Rear knee room595-845mm635-850mm
Rear headroom/elbow room1,000/1,475mm1,025/1,440mm
Boot space (seats up/down)565/1,668 litres612/1,977 litres
Boot length/width920/1,025mm1,055/1,005mm
Boot lip height765mm725mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,554/546/1,000kg1,487/453/1,000kg
Turning circle10.9 metres11.0 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£15,851/51.98%£17,606/59.20%
Depreciation£14,644£12,134
Insurance group/quote/VED18/£1,065/£19527/£1,776/£195
Three-year service cost£655£690
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£1,800/£3,600£1,582/£3,164
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,439£1,200
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position16th29th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars80/85/79/62/4_ (2025)69/85/60/57/3_ (2024)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£645/18 inches£650/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraRear/noFront & rear/front & rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsPuncture kit £20/two£300/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateKeyless start/noYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsNo/noNo/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard13 inches/10 inches10 inches/10 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofNo/noYes/£500
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayNo/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/no

What we would choose

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross - rear tracking29

Citroen C5 Aircross

There aren’t many options for You! trim anyway, but we’d even steer clear of the paint options. Ruby Red metallic is the standard colour, and it looks far more interesting than the alternative greys, whites and blues. 

Dacia Bigster

There aren’t many options here either, but a spare wheel is £200 extra. Buyers can also add the Sleep Pack, which turns the Bigster into a camper for £1,740, while the Ultimate version (£2,090) also includes a tailgate tent. 

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

