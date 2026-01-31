Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?

Dacia has always been the top pick for value, but Citroen is out to prove it’s had its own way for too long. The new C5 Aircross builds on the strengths of the first car, with plenty of space and a driving experience that places an emphasis on comfort.

There are improved materials inside, but there hasn’t been a sharp rise in price to go with it, and the C5 Aircross is now a great-value proposition, especially in You! trim with a hybrid powertrain, as tested here. With prices starting from just over £30,000, you get a lot of car for your money, but that places it in direct competition with an SUV that makes a virtue of its value-driven roots.

The Dacia Bigster is the largest model that Renault’s budget brand builds, while the hybrid version delivers impressive efficiency and good performance in a spacious and practical package. We were impressed by the Bigster when it took on the entry-level Nissan Qashqai in 2025, but the newer C5 Aircross will offer a stiffer challenge. Does Dacia still manage to deliver the best budget SUV around, or has Citroen got the formula just right to steal victory?

Citroen C5 Aircross

Model: Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid You! Price: £30,495 Powertrain: 1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 143bhp 0-62mph: 11.2 seconds Test efficiency(engine only): 42.1mpg Official range: 509 miles Annual VED: £195

There are three powertrains on offer in the new C5 Aircross: the hybrid tested here, a plug-in model based on a four-cylinder petrol engine, and the all-electric e-C5 Aircross. Prices start at £30,495 for the hybrid in You! trim, with the all-electric version adding around £3,500 to the list price before any discounts are included.