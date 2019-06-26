Renault Trafic van review

Our opinion on the Renault Trafic

This generation of Renault Trafic has been around for over a decade, but several big rounds of updates have kept it looking and feeling reasonably fresh. The latest was in 2022, ushering in an updated nose and new tech, most of which now comes as standard. In 2024 the electric Trafic E-Tech also arrived in the UK, with just as much cargo space as the diesel panel van and a respectable payload, but a fairly short driving range and charging speed that tops out at a sluggish 50kW. It could still slash bills in urban use, but for jobs further afield, one of the diesels will be a better bet.

About the Renault Trafic

The current Renault Trafic has been around for a while now, but it's still a popular choice, ranking alongside the Clio and Captur as one of the firm's best-selling models. This generation of Trafic was first launched in 2014, but revisions and updates have kept it near the front of the medium-sized van pack. There have been updates inside and out along the way, and in late 2023 an all-electric Trafic E-Tech arrived for the first time.

Up front, the Trafic has a stocky front end, with a squarer look than before, while C-shaped daytime running lights come as standard on all models. There's chrome trim for higher-spec models and alloy wheels, too. Inside, the cab now features switchgear carried over from the Renault car range, with climate controls, touchscreen infotainment and a part-digital instrument cluster similar to that found in the Clio.