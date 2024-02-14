New 2024 Renault Trafic E-Tech aims to be the ideal tool for environmentally-conscious tradespeople
Renault's all-electric van is on sale now from £34,500 and with up to 186 miles of range
Renault has been a long-time maker of electric vans with its Kangoo and Master models, but a medium-sized electric van has been a long time coming. But now prices have been announced for the new Renault Trafic E-Tech.
The new mid-sized all-electric van is available to pre-order now, with official sales starting in June and first deliveries expected from September. It’s available with just one battery powertrain, but there are three bodystyles to choose from, including a high roof model that Renault says is a unique offering in the UK market, although the Maxus e-Deliver 7 is also available in high-roof guise.
The electric model is based on the current Trafic diesel, and the EV looks pretty similar aside from some new LED headlights, a reshaped grille and new front bumper.
There’s a 99bhp electric motor on the front axle which also has 210Nm of torque. Power comes from a 52kWh battery, which Renault says is enough for a maximum range of 186 miles. Rival all-electric mid-size vans from the Stellantis group can go further, although that’s with a larger - and more expensive - 75kWh battery.
A maximum 50kW DC charging rate will recharge the Trafic E-Tech’s flat battery to full in one hour. Renault also provides an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery, and should the battery health drop below 70 per cent they’ll be freely replaced.
Priced from £34,500 plus VAT and after the government’s £5,000 plug-in van grant, the Trafic starts in SL30 E-Tech guise, moving up to the longer wheelbase £35,250 LL30 and then the high-roof LH30 at £36,250. There’s just one trim level for all body styles - Advance. As standard you get an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear parking sensors, cruise control, adaptive speed assist, emergency brake assist, lane-departure warning and driver-attention alert are also included.
Inside, there’s a seven-inch driver’s display, air-conditioning and a folding ‘mobile office’ middle seat up front. Buyers are able to add climate control, heated seats, 360-degree parking sensors, a rear parking camera, automatic high-beam assist, automatic wipers and blind-spot warning. The cabin also features 88 litres of storage space with 19.7 litres in the centre console, 14.6 litres in the doors, and 54 litres in the bench.
Two body lengths are available (5.08m and 5.48m) and two heights (1.96m and 2.49m) creating a load space ranging from 5.8 to 8.9 cubic metres. Next to the standard bodystyle is the LWB version which can carry loads up to 4.15 metres in length thanks to its load-through capability. Towing capacity is up to 920kg, while a maximum payload of 1,222kg is quoted for the Trafic E-Tech.
