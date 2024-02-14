New 2024 Renault Trafic E-Tech aims to be the ideal tool for environmentally-conscious tradespeople

Renault has been a long-time maker of electric vans with its Kangoo and Master models, but a medium-sized electric van has been a long time coming. But now prices have been announced for the new Renault Trafic E-Tech.

The new mid-sized all-electric van is available to pre-order now, with official sales starting in June and first deliveries expected from September. It’s available with just one battery powertrain, but there are three bodystyles to choose from, including a high roof model that Renault says is a unique offering in the UK market, although the Maxus e-Deliver 7 is also available in high-roof guise.

The electric model is based on the current Trafic diesel, and the EV looks pretty similar aside from some new LED headlights, a reshaped grille and new front bumper.

There’s a 99bhp electric motor on the front axle which also has 210Nm of torque. Power comes from a 52kWh battery, which Renault says is enough for a maximum range of 186 miles. Rival all-electric mid-size vans from the Stellantis group can go further, although that’s with a larger - and more expensive - 75kWh battery.

A maximum 50kW DC charging rate will recharge the Trafic E-Tech’s flat battery to full in one hour. Renault also provides an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery, and should the battery health drop below 70 per cent they’ll be freely replaced.