New Renault Trafic unveiled alongside Goelette and Estafette commercials

The new Renault Trafic has been revealed ahead of its launch next year alongside an open-bed version called the Goelette and a tall box van called the ‘Estafette’, both of which feature names that hark back to Renault’s commercial vehicles of old.

These three vans look wildly different to Renault’s current mid-size Trafic and recently revised Master, and there’s good reason - because they all sit on a new Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture made by the Renault Group’s tech-focused Ampere sub-brand.

While the three models are purely electric, there’s no confirmation that the next-generation Trafic will be a pure EV.

The new Trafic E-Tech electric has a substantially different exterior design to the current model with a light-up badge featuring Renault’s latest logo, thin LED headlights, auxiliary lights further down the front and thin vertical lights to the rear with plenty of black cladding throughout and a sharp crease in the side panel. All four wheels have been pushed as far as possible to each corner to improve load-carrying capabilities - although Renault points out that the turning circle is still equivalent to a Clio.

There are no technical specifications available on the new Trafic just yet, but Ampere can build battery capacities between 40 and 84kWh. The current Trafic electric has a 52kWh battery that allows for up to 186 miles of range - we should expect a decent increase from this for the new van, especially because it will be designed as an EV from the outset, rather than being adapted from an existing diesel.

The Estafette - which gets its name from various Renault vans that carried the name between 1959 and 1980, is a box van and sits 5.27 metres long, 1.92 metres wide and 2.6 metres tall. With heavy influence from the Estafette concept revealed last year, the production car wears the same front-end as the Trafic, but with a large boxed loading bay that allows ‘a person up to 1.9 metres tall to move around the interior easily between the cockpit and cargo area’.

As for the Goelette, it takes its name from an open-bed lorry that Renault offered in the 1960s and 1970s. It will be offered in three configurations; chassis cab, box and tipper - which paves the way for a ‘wide choice of conversions’ according to Renault.

Further details will be announced ahead of the launch of all three vans in 2026, although Renault has confirmed that the new models will be built in northern France at its Sandouville plant, where the current Trafic is assembled.

