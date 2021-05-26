Slowest cars on sale now
In no hurry to get anywhere? Then you won’t be put off by the leisurely 0-62mph times of these cars, which are the slowest around…
0-60mph and 0-62mph times are still the most widely used metric for a car’s acceleration, even though you’ll rarely find yourself flooring it from a standstill to get to those speeds. This benchmark of performance may seem irrelevant, then, but it does allow car performance comparisons to be made between different models. It gives you an idea of which cars you can expect to be fast in terms of acceleration and which are among the slowest cars on sale in the UK.
The models on this list of the slowest new cars take leisurely performance to the next level, in some of them you may even find it difficult to keep up with the flow of traffic on faster roads. Quick exits from busy junctions are likely to be stressful, and any overtaking manoeuvre on a lorry, tractor or even a cyclist may need extra forward planning, perhaps even some bravery.
The 0-60mph dash, or 0-62mph (0-100kmph) as quoted by most car makers, is a definitive measure of a car’s performance. The lower the number of seconds taken, the faster it goes from a standing start to the target speed. However, on crowded roads and with the cost of fuel, slower can be better.
The cars in our top 10 of the slowest accelerating new models on sale in the UK take this approach to its slothful conclusion. These cars are positively laid-back in terms of their get up and go.
Choosing the tortoise over the hare has other benefits beyond fuel economy, too. The cars in our list will be cheaper to insure than their swifter counterparts, and also happen to be among the least expensive models in each of their respective ranges.
There are inevitably some low-powered city cars in the list, but it’s van-derived MPVs that dominate proceedings. It isn’t a van-based machine that tops the list, though – read on to find out the ‘winner’.
10. Kia PV5 Passenger Essential Standard Range
- Prices from £33,195
- 0-62mph time of 12.8 seconds
It’s much easier to get a lot of power out of an electric motor than it is a combustion engine. Just look at the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, which is available with up to 335bhp, even in Cargo panel van form. Kia seems curiously disinterested in such things with its rival, the PV5, and we have respect for this restraint. You might well be happy to sacrifice some performance, in any case, because the PV5 is substantially cheaper than the VW.
In the Standard Range version of the PV5 passenger, you can think about the thousands of pounds you’ve saved as its 128bhp electric motor slowly brings you to 0-62mph, a process which takes nearly 13 seconds.
Latest Kia PV5 Passenger deals
9. Citroen Berlingo 1.5 BlueHDI 100 XL
- Prices from £26,805.00
- 0-62mph time of 13.4 seconds
Unsurprisingly, tasking the Berlingo MPV’s least powerful engine with propelling the biggest version of the vehicle results in some quite laid-back performance. It takes 13.4 seconds for the 98bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine to take the Berlingo XL from 0 to 62mph.
Of course, you’ll be buying a Berlingo XL more for its practicality than its performance. Or lack thereof. On that front, you’ll be very happy with its ability to carry up to seven people, and its boot capacity, which is enormous at 1,050 litres.
8. Peugeot E-Traveller Combi (Long)
- Prices from £36,460.00
- 0-62mph time of 14.3 seconds
The Peugeot E-Traveller Combi is closely related to the Citroen Berlingo, but the key difference is that the diesel version is no longer available. With 134bhp, the EV version is quite a bit more powerful than the Berlingo 1.5 diesel, but its battery pack adds a lot of weight, so it’s nearly a second slower when dispatching the benchmark 0-62mph sprint.
Again, you’ll be buying it for its practicality, which, surprise surprise, matches that of the Berlingo. Or, you could buy a Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric Combi, which is also the same thing with a different badge, and it’s just as slow as the Peugeot.
Latest Peugeot E-Traveller deals
7. Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 EcoBlue 136
- Prices from £55,260
- 0-62mph time of 14.9 seconds
Closely related to the Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle we’ll talk about later, the Ford version curiously gets a more powerful engine. Still, with 136bhp there’s not much in it. Spec it as the heavier Ford Tourneo Custom L2 long wheelbase version, and it’ll take just shy of 15 seconds to get from 0-62mph.
The Tourneo Custom’s talents lie elsewhere, of course. Mostly in versatility, with the ability to carry up to eight people. Beyond the sluggishness, it’s good to drive, as well, hiding its van origins very well.
6. Volkswagen Polo 1.0 80
- Prices from £22,310
- 0-62mph time of 15.6 seconds
The Volkswagen Polo enjoys a reassuringly expensive image, but you can have this superb small car for less than you think if you opt for the 79bhp 1.0-litre model. The neighbours will never know you’ve saved a few quid as the Polo is a handsome car in any of its various trim options. It’s also equipped with lots of safety kit and even the base Match comes with alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, and air conditioning.
The 79bhp 1.0-litre engine only gives itself away when you head beyond city limits. In town, it’s smooth and peppy up to 40mph, so you don’t have to stress the motor or yourself for local trips. On faster stretches, that 0-62mph means you will be left behind by most cars as you join a motorway, but combined fuel economy of more than 50mpg goes a long way to compensating for that. So does this Polo’s low insurance rating and carbon dioxide emissions.
5. Skoda Fabia 1.0 MPI 80
- Prices from £21,240
- 0-62mph time of 15.7 seconds
The Skoda Fabia is another of the wider Volkswagen Group to appear in this list, which could make you think they are more interested in sloth than performance. However, even with an engine that does without a turbocharger and offers just 79bhp, the Fabia still feels like a very good small car, which it is. Low insurance and running costs make it an ideal small-family car, and also one for new drivers to get to grips with driving solo.
Comfort is a big feature of the Fabia and it rides with a gracious quality that many larger cars cannot match. This means it’s a little easier to overlook the (very) modest performance as you glide over most bumps in the Skoda. It’s also quiet at motorway speeds, unless you encounter a steep hill and have to drop a gear or two to avoid slowing to the same pace as trucks in lane one.
4. Renault Trafic Passenger Blue dCi 110
- Prices from £47,035
- 0-62mph time of 16.5 seconds
A big car and modest engine power are the perfect combination to do well, if that’s the right term, in this list and the Renault Trafic Passenger has both elements sorted. Based on the Trafic van, the Passenger model is an MPV par excellence thanks to the huge amounts of space it provides for people and luggage. Its only real rivals are the Ford Transit Connect and the Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle, which also makes an appearance in this top 10.
Even with its lowly 109bhp output from the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine and a 0-62mph time in which you could make a cup of tea, the Trafic Passenger still makes a case for itself; find another car that can carry up to nine people in real comfort while promising more than 40mpg. It helps that the engine delivers its peak pulling power of 258lb ft at just 1500rpm, so you don’t need to rev the engine hard to get the best from it.
3. Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2.0 TDI
- Prices from £49,735.00
- 0-62mph time of 16.9 seconds
The Transporter is no longer Volkswagen’s own work – nowadays, it’s a lightly restyled and rebadged version of the Ford Transit Custom we mentioned earlier. Not that this has made the base version of the Shuttle people carrier any quicker. In fact, although the power output is the same as the old one at 108bhp, it’s a bit slower than before, needing nearly 17 seconds to go from 0-62mph.
Still, as with the previous VW-built version, we’d argue that the Transporter Shuttle doesn’t really need to be any faster than that. Do you really want to be subjecting eight passengers to violent acceleration?
2. Kia Picanto 1.0 auto
- Prices from £17,795
- 0-62mph time of 17.2 seconds
The Kia Picanto has form when it comes to the slowest-accelerating new cars list. Over the years, it’s been climbing up the rankings to its current position in second. That’s because it’s less powerful than it was a few years ago, with the current 1.0-litre engine coughing out just 67bhp. Spec the automatic gearbox, and it’ll take a painful 17.2 seconds for the car to haul itself to 62mph from rest, just a tenth faster than the slowest car on the list.
The manual is a lot quicker, but hardly a rocket ship, requiring 14.6 seconds to do the same. It’s true that either version of the Picanto feels lethargic at anything above town pace, but for those who need a city car with an automatic gearbox it’s a good bet. The Kia is very well put together, has plenty of luxury and safety kit, and even in entry-level Pure trim you get a rear parking camera, electric windows all round and electrically adjustable/heated mirrors.
1. Fiat 500 Cabrio Hybrid
- Prices from £21,995
- 0-62mph time of 17.3 seconds
Perhaps it’s fitting that the slowest car currently on sale is a convertible. Taking the best part of 20 seconds to get from 0-62mph means you’re not getting anywhere in a hurry, giving you more time to enjoy alfresco motoring on the cheap.
The extra weight of the Fiat 500 Cabrio’s roof adds over a second to the 0-62mph time of the tin-top version, which was slow enough to begin with. Granted, even with its extra ballast, the Cabrio is not a heavy car, but there’s only so much a modest weight figure can help given what’s under the bonnet. It’s a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine with no turbocharger, and although it gets a bit of help from a mild-hybrid system, the totals are still only 64bhp and 92Nm.
Show up at the traffic lights next to the fastest version of the 500, the 42kWh 500e, and you’ll be left in its dust - it cracks 0-62mph in not much over half the time. Still, the top speed is identical at 93mph, so that’s something. You’ll just need to wait a while to get there.
The slowest cars on sale in the UK
|Rank
|Make and model
|Overall rating
|0-62mph time
|Price from
|10
|Kia PV5 Essential Standard Range
|4.5
|12.8 seconds
|£33,195
|9
|Citroen Berlingo 1.5 BlueHDI 100 XL Collection
|3.5
|13.4 seconds
|£26,805
|8
|Peugeot E-Traveller Combi (Long)
|4.0
|14.3 seconds
|£36,460
|7
|Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 EcoBlue 136 L2
|4.5
|14.9 seconds
|£58,217
|6
|Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Evo 80
|4.0
|15.6 seconds
|£22,310
|5
|Skoda Fabia 1.0 MPI 80
|4.0
|15.7 seconds
|£21,240
|4
|Renault Trafic Passenger Blue dCi 110
|4.5
|16.5 seconds
|£47,035
|3
|Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2.0 TDI Life SWB
|4.5
|16.9 seconds
|£49,735
|2
|Kia Picanto 1.0 auto
|4.0
|17.2 seconds
|£17,795
|1
|Fiat 500 Cabrio Hybrid Icon
|3.5
|17.3 seconds
|£21,994
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