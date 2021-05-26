Slowest cars on sale now

0-60mph and 0-62mph times are still the most widely used metric for a car’s acceleration, even though you’ll rarely find yourself flooring it from a standstill to get to those speeds. This benchmark of performance may seem irrelevant, then, but it does allow car performance comparisons to be made between different models. It gives you an idea of which cars you can expect to be fast in terms of acceleration and which are among the slowest cars on sale in the UK.

The models on this list of the slowest new cars take leisurely performance to the next level, in some of them you may even find it difficult to keep up with the flow of traffic on faster roads. Quick exits from busy junctions are likely to be stressful, and any overtaking manoeuvre on a lorry, tractor or even a cyclist may need extra forward planning, perhaps even some bravery.

The 0-60mph dash, or 0-62mph (0-100kmph) as quoted by most car makers, is a definitive measure of a car’s performance. The lower the number of seconds taken, the faster it goes from a standing start to the target speed. However, on crowded roads and with the cost of fuel, slower can be better.