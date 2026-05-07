If the Range Rover Electric is a bit too pokey for you, fear not: the Lexus TZ is set to go on sale in spring 2027 from £74,895. The premium Japanese brand’s largest offering promises enough space for six adults, all-wheel drive, a 330-mile range and even virtual gearshifts like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

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At launch, three versions of the TZ will be available: Premium Plus (£74,895), Takumi (£81,495) and Takumi Design (£83,095). Like-for-like, this makes the Lexus a couple of thousand pounds more than the equivalent Volvo EX90 which, at the time of writing, is available with savings of up to £2,000.

Premium Plus cars come with a 95.8kWh battery and two electric motors providing all-wheel drive and a combined 304bhp; the 0-62mph sprint for the Premium Plus takes 6.6 seconds. Standard equipment includes a 14.5-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Stepping up to the Takumi boosts the power output to 402bhp, although the range tumbles to just 298 miles. The trade-off is 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds, plus a more engaging drive thanks to Lexus’ Interactive Manual Drive system which, with the help of gearshift paddles on the steering wheel, simulates a petrol car’s transmission. For the extra cash, Takumi cars also get 22-inch wheels (Premium Plus cars get 20-inch rims), rear-axle steering, suede upholstery, ‘radiant’ heaters for the front occupants’ knees, multi-colour ambient lighting and acoustic glass.