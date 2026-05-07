New Lexus TZ: huge EV gets six seats and £75k price tag
The Lexus TZ will go on sale in spring 2027 from just under £75,000 with 330 miles of range
If the Range Rover Electric is a bit too pokey for you, fear not: the Lexus TZ is set to go on sale in spring 2027 from £74,895. The premium Japanese brand’s largest offering promises enough space for six adults, all-wheel drive, a 330-mile range and even virtual gearshifts like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
At launch, three versions of the TZ will be available: Premium Plus (£74,895), Takumi (£81,495) and Takumi Design (£83,095). Like-for-like, this makes the Lexus a couple of thousand pounds more than the equivalent Volvo EX90 which, at the time of writing, is available with savings of up to £2,000.
Premium Plus cars come with a 95.8kWh battery and two electric motors providing all-wheel drive and a combined 304bhp; the 0-62mph sprint for the Premium Plus takes 6.6 seconds. Standard equipment includes a 14.5-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.
Stepping up to the Takumi boosts the power output to 402bhp, although the range tumbles to just 298 miles. The trade-off is 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds, plus a more engaging drive thanks to Lexus’ Interactive Manual Drive system which, with the help of gearshift paddles on the steering wheel, simulates a petrol car’s transmission. For the extra cash, Takumi cars also get 22-inch wheels (Premium Plus cars get 20-inch rims), rear-axle steering, suede upholstery, ‘radiant’ heaters for the front occupants’ knees, multi-colour ambient lighting and acoustic glass.
Finally, the Takumi Design gets model-specific 22-inch wheels, two-tone paint, bamboo interior trim and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Lexus TZ: design and dimensions
The new TZ is a big beast at 5.1 metres long – around 50mm longer than the already sizeable Volvo – and shares its key chassis and battery technology with the Toyota Highlander and Subaru Getaway. These are two other new three-row models largely designed and developed for the American market – and unlike the Lexus, not confirmed for the UK.
The differences between the trio are quite substantial, though, because the Lexus features a more extroverted and contemporary design, with lots of sharp lines and details. At the front, its styling mimics that of Lexus’ off-road models such as the GX and LX, with a bluff nose and square bonnet, but slimmer lighting.
The rear features more blocky design elements and a thin lightbar, while the wheels are available in either 20 or 22-inch designs, although the latter has a detrimental effect on range.
Interior and technology
Visually, Lexus has gone for a striking, angular design; inside, it’s all about space. Thanks to a 3.05-metre wheelbase, the TZ even features a third row of seats where adults can still sit comfortably. Lexus is only offering the TZ in the UK with a luxurious 2+2+2 layout featuring ‘Captains’ Chairs’ in the second row, complete with fold-out leg rests; other markets will also get a more traditional seven-seat option.
At first glance, the TZ looks highly promising: lots of space, clever details and a unique design. But on closer inspection, some weaknesses appear. Despite bamboo trim and intricate details, we don’t think the material quality quite reaches top-tier luxury car standards.
The displays – combining a floating screen in front of the driver with a 14.5-inch touchscreen – are taken from the new Lexus ES saloon, but already feel a bit dated. The maker has removed many of the physical controls in its latest models, but the TZ still has a few key climate controls and a volume knob.
The maximum charging speed of 150 kW is also quite disappointing for this class – allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 35 minutes. In an era of German brands reaching 400kW, and the Chinese going even further with their next-generation EVs, let’s hope Lexus has some scope within its tech to improve its performance in this area.
Potential buyers can request to be kept informed about TZ order books opening on Lexus’ website.
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