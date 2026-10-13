iCaur V27: ‘Temu Defender’ brand confirms 40 UK dealerships ahead of 2027 arrival
iCaur says it aims to have 40 retailers by the launch of the V27 in early 2027, with parts coming courtesy of eight ‘super hubs’
iCaur, has elaborated on plans for its arrival into the UK. A subsidiary of Chery, the makers of the top-selling Jaecoo 7, iCaur is set to launch in Britain in “early 2027” with a network of 40 showrooms. Its first car is the iCaur V27, a five-seat SUV with rugged styling that gives it more than a passing resemblance to Land Rover’s Defender and a range-extender hybrid powertrain.
While rival Chinese brand BYD is embroiled in a legal battle with Land Rover over the similarity of its Ti7 SUV to the Defender, there is no suggestion that iCaur will be getting the same attention. Indeed, Chery and Jaguar Land Rover have formed a joint venture to build the Freelander 8 with the Chinese marque keen to explore closer links with JLR in future.
It might be a new name here, but iCaur has been around since 2023 in China; known as ‘iCar’ domestically, the brand has had to change the way it spells its name overseas due to trademark disputes with Apple. The iCaur V27 will be available in all the new showrooms across the country, with parts support deriving from eight ‘super hubs’ in East Kilbride, Darlington, Huddersfield, Derby, Basingstoke, Exeter, Swansea and Basildon.
As mentioned, underneath its brawny exterior, the iCaur V27 is a range-extender plug-in hybrid. Exact UK specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we do know that international versions have a 154bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. This acts as a generator to charge either a 20 or 34kWh LFP battery pack which, in turn, powers either one or two electric motors, providing rear or all-wheel drive and outputting 248bhp or 449bhp respectively.
Single-motor, 20kWh models are said to be capable of 59 miles on electric power alone, while the extra battery capacity of the dual-motor, 34kWh models bumps this figure up to 93 miles. Both versions offer a total driving range in excess of 600 miles and can be charged from 20-80 per cent in just half an hour thanks to DC rapid charging.
Despite what its ‘Temu Defender’ appearance might suggest, the iCaur V27 doesn’t adopt a body-on-frame construction; instead, it has a monocoque chassis similar to that used by most passenger cars, which should make it more suited to driving on tarmac. Nevertheless, iCaur has affirmed the V27 is “designed to deliver electrified efficiency alongside off-road capability”.
Inside, buyers can expect an upright dashboard, much like full-blooded off-roaders, as well as swathes of leatherette upholstery. A large central touchscreen is bolstered by a digital driver’s display and sits above a row of metal-effect physical knobs and switches.
Full prices and specification will be announced ahead of the car going on sale next year. But you can expect the rugged-looking 4x4 to be priced above, but just as keenly as its cousin, the Jaecoo 7. According to its maker, the V27 will also be honed at Chery's R&D centre in Millbrook, Bedfordshire, to tailor the car to British tastes and roads. iCaur also recently revealed the smaller V25 which, while yet to be confirmed for the UK, could arrive on our shores towards the end of 2027.
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