The MG2 electric supermini is edging ever closer to production, with the maker gearing up to show a production version of the MG GO! concept car in the New Year. It’ll go on sale later in 2027, challenging the new-era small car elite including models such as the Volkswagen ID. Polo and big-selling Renault 5.

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The new MG was previewed by the racy looking MG GO! concept at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but we’ve had very little official information since. However, an array of new images would suggest the brand is getting ready to drip feed key details about the show car’s successor – possibly within the coming months. The sporty hatch is set to go on sale in summer.

At its reveal, MG said the GO! concept was “more than a glimpse [at] a future new B-segment electric hatchback”. The model apparently represents “genuine aspiration [to bring] desirability to the electric mainstream” – signalling a step-change in MG’s ambitions to smother the market with functional models at rock-bottom prices.

What we know about the MG2

The MG GO! – at least in its current form – is a dynamically styled B-segment electric hatchback that is said to “explore a retro futuristic idea informed by some of MG's most youthful and expressive designs from the mid-20th century”. The brand’s designers looked to cars like the MGB GT, as well as the MG Metro Turbo and MG ZR, which they say “embodied everyday elegance, joy and presence without excess”.

The latest images given to Auto Express don’t show us anything new, but the extra angles and complementary sketches provide our best look yet at the car’s design. They also show it moving for the first time, although we shouldn’t read too much into the racetrack backdrop; this isn’t likely to be anything more than an AI mock-up.