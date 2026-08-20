Ahead of its 2027 arrival in the UK, we finally have some technical details for the Geely Monjaro, one of which might just (briefly) distract from the car’s name. Its ‘Super Hybrid’ set-up is available with a massive 40.1kWh battery pack, which is among the largest we’ve seen in the UK, giving it one of the best electric-only ranges: 105 miles according to the WLTP Combined cycle. In some versions, this will give a total petrol and electric range of 706 miles.

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Before going any further, yes, ironically you do pronounce the name of this 4.8-metre long, roughly two-tonne plug-in hybrid SUV the same as the hot-topic weight-loss drug, Mounjaro. There’s no prescription required for this one though, and the brand swears it was inspired by Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, not a trip to the pharmacist.

Should you want your Monjaro to lose a little weight, there’s also a 29.8kWh option, matching the larger battery found in the smaller Starray. The EV range in this version is a still very impressive 84 miles.

The rapid charging ability is the same across all versions, and impressive at 120kW. It’s the highest of any PHEV we’ve yet seen in the UK, although it’s not an especially relevant figure given the cost of rapid public charging here. Geely says a 30-80 per cent charge will take just 16 minutes if the conditions are right. Curiously, the AC charging ability is slightly lower than the output of the average UK wallbox at 6.6kW.