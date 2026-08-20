New Geely Monjaro EM-i is a PHEV that barely needs its engine
Geely has provided further details of its new Monjaro, which will have one of the longest plug-in hybrid EV ranges when it goes on sale
Ahead of its 2027 arrival in the UK, we finally have some technical details for the Geely Monjaro, one of which might just (briefly) distract from the car’s name. Its ‘Super Hybrid’ set-up is available with a massive 40.1kWh battery pack, which is among the largest we’ve seen in the UK, giving it one of the best electric-only ranges: 105 miles according to the WLTP Combined cycle. In some versions, this will give a total petrol and electric range of 706 miles.
Before going any further, yes, ironically you do pronounce the name of this 4.8-metre long, roughly two-tonne plug-in hybrid SUV the same as the hot-topic weight-loss drug, Mounjaro. There’s no prescription required for this one though, and the brand swears it was inspired by Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, not a trip to the pharmacist.
Should you want your Monjaro to lose a little weight, there’s also a 29.8kWh option, matching the larger battery found in the smaller Starray. The EV range in this version is a still very impressive 84 miles.
The rapid charging ability is the same across all versions, and impressive at 120kW. It’s the highest of any PHEV we’ve yet seen in the UK, although it’s not an especially relevant figure given the cost of rapid public charging here. Geely says a 30-80 per cent charge will take just 16 minutes if the conditions are right. Curiously, the AC charging ability is slightly lower than the output of the average UK wallbox at 6.6kW.
Whichever battery you choose, the internal combustion component is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit, which will act as a generator much of the time, with an electric motor predominantly powering the front wheels. There’s also an all-wheel-drive version, which adds an extra motor for the rear axle.
The front-wheel-drive model is good for 248bhp, while the all-wheel-drive Monjaro develops 319bhp for 0-62mph in a curiously specific 5.86 seconds.
There will be four driving modes in the standard model – Pure, Hybrid, Power and Snow – while the all-wheel-drive version also gets Off-Road and Sand settings.
The GEA Evo platform the Monjaro sits on can accommodate front and rear-axle decoupling for improved efficiency, and even torque vectoring for greater stability. Adaptive suspension will also be available on all-wheel-drive models, offering drivers a choice of Comfort, Standard and Sport settings, and the ability to react to road conditions in as little as 20 milliseconds, the brand claims.
The design of the Monjaro is very different from the Starray, opting for a more traditional premium SUV look. Meanwhile inside, there’s a 15.4-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and plenty of chrome-esque trim, again for that traditional premium aesthetic. A 25.6-inch head-up display will be available as an optional extra, along with a 16-speaker, 1,000-watt surround sound system.
The Monjaro is ever-so slightly longer and taller than its second-generation Skoda Kodiaq rival, and its 2.85-metre wheelbase stretches further too, so there should be no shortage of space onboard. At launch, the Geely will only be able to seat five, but there should also be a seven-seat version at some point, to match its key competitors.
There’s 633 litres of boot space on offer, expanding to 1,532 litres with the back seats folded down. That’s significantly less than the plug-in hybrid Kodiaq iV, which has a 745-litre boot and can hold up to 1,945 litres worth of stuff in two-seat mode.
We’re expecting pricing for the Geely Monjaro to start in the low £40,000s. That’s about £10k more than the Starray, which is only slightly smaller and comes with the same hybrid system. But perhaps more importantly, the newcomer will be looking to undercut the Kodiaq iV, which starts from just under £43,000, and the Sante Fe Plug-in Hybrid that’s priced from about £53,000.
The Monjaro will serve as its maker’s flagship model in the UK when it lands in showrooms next year, but this will be only a temporary position. In 2028, Geely is bringing a hybrid 4x4 known as the Galaxy Battleship 700 in China to our shores to rival the Land Rover Defender, and when it finally does arrive, it will sit at the top of the Geely range.
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