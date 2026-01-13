The all-new Geely Galaxy Battleship 700 is coming to the UK late next year, with hopes of undercutting and crushing the Land Rover Defender, and potentially launching an entire range of rugged Geely SUVs.

The brand made the announcement at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, where the hulking hybrid 4x4 also made its European debut after being revealed in China earlier this year. However, we’ve been informed that the car will wear a different name over here, which is to be announced at a later date. It will have to be better than the ‘Galaxy Battleship’ though, and we’re not sure that’s possible.

The Chinese manufacturer says this square-jawed, flagship 4x4 is one of its most ambitious projects, but is confident it can deliver big things. Geely describes the Battleship as “a vehicle that pushes the boundaries of what a modern all-terrain SUV can be.”

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The design bears far more than just a passing resemblance to the new Land Rover Defender as well as some other iconic all-terrain conquerors, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Ford Bronco. It could be the illegitimate lovechild of them all, with different details that bring each to mind.

The design of the glasshouse is similar to the Toyota’s, while the round headlamps are obviously inspired by the Land Rover’s. Of course, similar arguments can be made about the design of the Denza B5 and BYD Ti7, which are similarly robust-looking large SUVs from China.