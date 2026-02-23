We recently got wind of Geely’s strategy to become bigger than Toyota and Vauxhall in the UK by the end of the decade with a suite of new model launches – one of which could be the Geely Galaxy E8 all-electric saloon that’s already on sale in China.

Speaking to Auto Express, Harry Bathe, Geely UK head of sales, told us to get ready for a new flagship model, saying: “Yes, there will be a halo product coming. When? I can’t confirm, but we will have some form of halo product in the UK because it’s really good for brand awareness.”

We’ve been told two cars will be positioned as the brand’s so-called ‘halo product’: the first is a rugged yet hi-tech 4x4, codenamed the KO11, which is due to arrive in 2028 and will look to target buyers of serious off-roaders such as the Land Rover Defender.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The other will be a D-segment electric saloon, that’s due to come here late next year. While Bathe didn’t reveal much else at this time, we suspect the model in question is the Galaxy E8 that arrived in China in March 2025.

Sitting on a similar PMA2+ platform as the Smart #5 SUV and more closely, the Zeekr 007 saloon, the Geely Galaxy E8 measures a little over five metres long, with a width of 1,920mm and a height of 1,465mm. This makes it a close rival size-wise at least to the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron. It’s also possible the car will drop the ‘Galaxy’ name and just become ‘E8’ in the UK, similar to how the Galaxy E5 SUV became the EX5 over here or Galaxy Starship 7 was rebranded as the Starray.