New Zeekr 007 GT has a licence to thrill… but it's nothing to do with James Bond
As well as striking looks, this electric shooting brake packs up to 637bhp for supercar-troubling acceleration
Premium electric car brand Zeekr – which was founded by Geely, the same people who now own Volvo and Lotus – is expected to arrive in the UK later this year, and we’re hoping that it might bring this new 007 GT shooting brake to British showrooms.
The 007 GT name will resonate with Brits, but would almost certainly have to be changed if the car is to be sold here, because it’s unlikely Zeekr would want to get into a copyright dispute with a secret agent who has a licence to kill.
It doesn’t seem to be an issue in China, though, where the Zeekr 007 saloon was introduced in 2024. The shooting brake gets an equally razor-sharp front-end design complete with a 90-inch wide light strip across the nose, while the swooping silhouette, with its floating roof motif effect, makes the car look like it might have broken out of the same design studio that created the Lucid Air.
Other styling elements include sculpted rear haunches that give the 007 GT a powerful stance, a twin-fin roof spoiler accompanied by a small lip spoiler on the bootlid, ultra-slim LED tail-lights and a set of roof rails for added practicality. There’s also a LiDAR sensor at the top of the windscreen, like you’ll find on the Volvo EX90, to allow for advanced driver assistance technology.
The interior presumably matches that of the 007 saloon, which features a huge 15-inch central OLED touchscreen paired with a 13-inch digital driver’s display and a 35.5-inch augmented reality head-up display. Zeekr claims it provides class-leading rear cabin space too, although the 007 GT will, of course, offer more luggage capacity than the 462 litres available in the saloon.
The 007 GT measures 4,864mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,445mm tall, so it’s neither as long nor as wide as the Audi A6 e-tron Avant, but slightly lower to the ground. Under the metal is the PMA2+ platform, also used by the Smart #5 family SUV.
Single-motor, rear-wheel-drive versions of the 007 GT produce 416bhp, while dual-motor, all-wheel-drive models up the ante to 637bhp. The 007 saloon is offered with the same set-ups, and can sprint from 0-62mph in under three seconds. It also features an 800V electrical architecture that allows it to be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in close to 10 minutes, according to Zeekr.
The 007 saloon delivers up to 541 miles of range, though that figure is based on the Chinese CLTC cycle, not the WLTP test used in Europe. The choice of 75kWh and 100kWh batteries should be carried over from the saloon to the shooting brake.
Should Zeekr indeed come to the UK later this year, it will probably begin by selling some or all three of the cars it currently markets in Europe: the Zeekr X crossover, the Zeekr 7X mid-size SUV, which is a Tesla Model Y rival, and the Zeekr 001 shooting brake.
