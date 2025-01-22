New Zeekr 007 GT has a licence to thrill… but it's nothing to do with James Bond

Premium electric car brand Zeekr – which was founded by Geely, the same people who now own Volvo and Lotus – is expected to arrive in the UK later this year, and we’re hoping that it might bring this new 007 GT shooting brake to British showrooms.

The 007 GT name will resonate with Brits, but would almost certainly have to be changed if the car is to be sold here, because it’s unlikely Zeekr would want to get into a copyright dispute with a secret agent who has a licence to kill.

It doesn’t seem to be an issue in China, though, where the Zeekr 007 saloon was introduced in 2024. The shooting brake gets an equally razor-sharp front-end design complete with a 90-inch wide light strip across the nose, while the swooping silhouette, with its floating roof motif effect, makes the car look like it might have broken out of the same design studio that created the Lucid Air.

Other styling elements include sculpted rear haunches that give the 007 GT a powerful stance, a twin-fin roof spoiler accompanied by a small lip spoiler on the bootlid, ultra-slim LED tail-lights and a set of roof rails for added practicality. There’s also a LiDAR sensor at the top of the windscreen, like you’ll find on the Volvo EX90, to allow for advanced driver assistance technology.