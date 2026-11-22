Longest-range plug-in hybrid cars 2026/2027
PHEV battery sizes are on the up, and that means there are some incredibly capable options out there in terms of electric-only range
In the earliest days of plug-in hybrids, electric-only ranges were modest, with the trail-blazing Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV managing around 30 miles, for example. Battery sizes are getting bigger, though, with some PHEVs getting packs that wouldn’t have looked out of place in most electric cars a few years ago. That means range figures are getting very impressive.
If you need to go as far as possible without the engine part of the powertrain doing anything of note, these are the PHEVs you need to be looking at. A few models on the horizon are even able to exceed the 100-mile mark according to the official WLTP figures, which would have been unthinkable up until recently.
A lot of this has been driven by the many Chinese car brands emerging in the UK market, which are making a name for themselves with cut-price PHEVs. However, our list is actually topped by something from a European manufacturer. We’ll have to wait and see if that remains the case.
To go with the upsized batteries, many of the leggiest PHEVs also now come with impressive DC rapid charging capabilities, but given the current cost of public charging in the UK, this won’t be quite such a useful feature. It’s worth remembering that the big batteries in these PHEVs add weight so they become even less efficient when the battery isn’t charged but in terms of dual fuel flexibility they’re tough to beat.
Volvo XC60 T8 Long Range - 124 miles
The battery pack in the incoming Volvo XC60 T8 Long Range will be, so far as we can work out, the largest fitted to any PHEV available in the UK when it arrives here. At 41.2kWh, its capacity exceeds that of quite a few small, entry-level EVs, and it’s enough to give the Volvo a massive electric-only range of 124 miles. A real-world figure over 100 should be doable, therefore.
Geely Monjaro Super Hybrid 40.2kWh - 105 miles
Some way back from the XC60 T8 Long Range but still very impressive at 105 miles, the larger battery version of the Geely Monjaro has a headline stat that might just distract from the weight loss jab jokes. Also of note is the 120kW DC charging ability, which is higher than any PHEV currently sold in the UK.
Like many plug-in hybrids from China, the Monjaro combines this battery pack with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine.
Volvo XC90 T8 Long Range - 102 miles
The Volvo XC90 T8 Long Range uses the same powertrain as the XC60, but its extra weight inevitably blunts the range. Still, at 102 miles, it’s extremely impressive, and it’ll be one of only three PHEVs available in the UK to break the 100-mile threshold according to the WLTP figures. It might be difficult to get it over 100 miles in real-world driving conditions, though, with such figures being notoriously difficult to replicate.
Omoda 9 SHS - 93 miles
While 34.46kWh might sound modest in the context of the 40kWh+ whoppers we’ve just been talking about, it’s still massive for a plug-in hybrid. All versions of the Omoda 9 get this pack, combined with, you guessed it, a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The EV range isn’t far off 100 miles, while the total range of the car is around 700 miles. It’s quick, too, with 0-62mph coming up in 4.9 seconds.
Chery Tiggo 9 - 91 miles
The Chery Tiggo 9 is closely related to the Omoda 9, using the same powertrain setup to a similar effect, with a range figure that’s just a couple of miles behind. The big difference is in seating capacity – while the Omoda 9 accommodates five, the Tiggo 9 is a seven-seater, so it could be viewed as a cut-price alternative to the Volvo XC90 T8 Long Range mentioned earlier. Like the Omoda, it has an impressive-but-not-very-relevant-for-the-UK rapid charging capacity of 70kW.
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