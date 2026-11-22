In the earliest days of plug-in hybrids, electric-only ranges were modest, with the trail-blazing Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV managing around 30 miles, for example. Battery sizes are getting bigger, though, with some PHEVs getting packs that wouldn’t have looked out of place in most electric cars a few years ago. That means range figures are getting very impressive.

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If you need to go as far as possible without the engine part of the powertrain doing anything of note, these are the PHEVs you need to be looking at. A few models on the horizon are even able to exceed the 100-mile mark according to the official WLTP figures, which would have been unthinkable up until recently.

A lot of this has been driven by the many Chinese car brands emerging in the UK market, which are making a name for themselves with cut-price PHEVs. However, our list is actually topped by something from a European manufacturer. We’ll have to wait and see if that remains the case.

To go with the upsized batteries, many of the leggiest PHEVs also now come with impressive DC rapid charging capabilities, but given the current cost of public charging in the UK, this won’t be quite such a useful feature. It’s worth remembering that the big batteries in these PHEVs add weight so they become even less efficient when the battery isn’t charged but in terms of dual fuel flexibility they’re tough to beat.

Volvo XC60 T8 Long Range - 124 miles

The battery pack in the incoming Volvo XC60 T8 Long Range will be, so far as we can work out, the largest fitted to any PHEV available in the UK when it arrives here. At 41.2kWh, its capacity exceeds that of quite a few small, entry-level EVs, and it’s enough to give the Volvo a massive electric-only range of 124 miles. A real-world figure over 100 should be doable, therefore.