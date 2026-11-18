More than 150 speed cameras across major roads and motorways in England have in effect been deactivated from today. This comes after the Home Office revoked their type approval because glitches within the software have seen drivers wrongly fined or, at the other end of the scale, potentially even dodge fines for speeding altogether.

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“Ministers are not prepared to accept any scenario where there is a hypothetical risk some drivers could be prosecuted incorrectly, or that enforcement was in any way compromised,” said Labour minister for roads, Justin Madders MP.

In 2025 National Highways discovered that a software fault in 154 of its 400 ‘HADECS3X’ variable speed limit cameras had resulted in at least 2,650 wrongful activations since 2021. A 17.33-second programmed delay between the variable speed limit signs and the cameras themselves may also have enabled drivers to get away with speeding soon after the limit is dropped, too. Those who were wrongfully fined have been reimbursed.

With this in mind, Madders says: “The Home Office has decided to revoke the camera system’s type approval status, which allows the data from the camera to be more easily admitted as evidence of fact into certain legal proceedings.” In plain English, this means that any evidence the cameras capture – such as photographs of a car speeding – cannot be used as a means to prosecute, thus making them in effect useless.